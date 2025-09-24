 MSSA Football: LR & SM Vissanji Academy Thrash Universal Ghatkopar 5-1
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMSSA Football: LR & SM Vissanji Academy Thrash Universal Ghatkopar 5-1

MSSA Football: LR & SM Vissanji Academy Thrash Universal Ghatkopar 5-1

St. Mary's ICSE, Mazagon defeated Ryan International, Nerul 2-0 in the Boys Under-16 Division IV clash

Irfan HajiUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
article-image

LR & SM Vissanji Academy thrashed Universal Ghatkopar 5-1 in the Boys Under-16 Division IV clash of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament at Wings Sports Centre Ground Bandra West on Wednesday. Nishant Negi started the goal spree in the fifth minute and Vihaan Kotecta doubled the lead three minutes later. Vihaan Kotecta made it 3-0 to make it difficult for the rival team. However, Universal pulled one back through skipper Kartavya Siyal to eye a comeback in the match but Dhruv Bhoj scored two quick goals to make it 5-1 and put the game out of grasp from Universal.

In another matches, St. Mary's ICSE, Mazagon defeated Ryan International, Nerul 2-0. Daaryuush Hakhamaneshy scored the first goal and Ansari Mohd made it 2-0.

Bombay Scottish Mahim rode on Ruhaam Moria's goal to beat Cathedral & John Connon Fort 1-0 and Universal Dahisar edged past Hiranandani Foundation International 1-0 courtesy Aarav Rane's goal.

Read Also
MSSA Football: Thakur School Enters Ahmad Sailor Semifinals
article-image

Results

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rabe Orders Urgent Damage Assessment For Rain-Hit Fish Farmers
Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rabe Orders Urgent Damage Assessment For Rain-Hit Fish Farmers
Frames Film Festival Conducts Filmmaking Workshop With Director Chintan Sarda At SIES College
Frames Film Festival Conducts Filmmaking Workshop With Director Chintan Sarda At SIES College
Navi Mumbai School Wrestling Tournament 2025–26 Concludes, Winners To Represent City At Divisional Level
Navi Mumbai School Wrestling Tournament 2025–26 Concludes, Winners To Represent City At Divisional Level
CBSE Class 10 And 12 Board Exams Scheduled From February 17; Check Details
CBSE Class 10 And 12 Board Exams Scheduled From February 17; Check Details

Boys under 16 Div. IV

Bombay Scottish Mahim (Ruhaan Moria) (1) Beat Cathedral & John Connon (Fort)(0).

LR&SM Vissanji Academy (5)(Dhruv Bhoj 2, Nishant Negi, Vihaan Kotecta, Vihaan Kadam) Beat Universal Ghatkopar (Kartavya Siyal) (1).

Universal dahisar (Aarav Rane) (1) Beat Hiranandani Found Int.(Powai)(0).

Read Also
MSSA Football: Chatrabhuj Narsee Registers 14-0 Win
article-image

St. Mary's ICSE (Mazagon)(2) (Daaryuush Hakhamaneshy Ansari Mohd.) Beat Ryan Int.(Nerul)(0).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Bangladesh Skipper Litton Das Is Not Playing Against India During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super...

Why Bangladesh Skipper Litton Das Is Not Playing Against India During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super...

Sportvot x FPJ: Sensations Outclass Yodhas To Claim Prime Masters League Season 3 Title

Sportvot x FPJ: Sensations Outclass Yodhas To Claim Prime Masters League Season 3 Title

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: No Litton Das As Jaker Ali-Led Bangladesh Opt To Bowl First In...

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: No Litton Das As Jaker Ali-Led Bangladesh Opt To Bowl First In...

'Since He Got The Captaincy...': Ishant Sharma Makes A Huge Statement About Shubman Gill Amid Asia...

'Since He Got The Captaincy...': Ishant Sharma Makes A Huge Statement About Shubman Gill Amid Asia...

Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario: How Can India & Bangladesh Reach The Final Two From...

Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario: How Can India & Bangladesh Reach The Final Two From...