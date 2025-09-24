MSSA Football: LR & SM Vissanji Academy Thrash Universal Ghatkopar 5-1

LR & SM Vissanji Academy thrashed Universal Ghatkopar 5-1 in the Boys Under-16 Division IV clash of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament at Wings Sports Centre Ground Bandra West on Wednesday. Nishant Negi started the goal spree in the fifth minute and Vihaan Kotecta doubled the lead three minutes later. Vihaan Kotecta made it 3-0 to make it difficult for the rival team. However, Universal pulled one back through skipper Kartavya Siyal to eye a comeback in the match but Dhruv Bhoj scored two quick goals to make it 5-1 and put the game out of grasp from Universal.

In another matches, St. Mary's ICSE, Mazagon defeated Ryan International, Nerul 2-0. Daaryuush Hakhamaneshy scored the first goal and Ansari Mohd made it 2-0.

Bombay Scottish Mahim rode on Ruhaam Moria's goal to beat Cathedral & John Connon Fort 1-0 and Universal Dahisar edged past Hiranandani Foundation International 1-0 courtesy Aarav Rane's goal.

Read Also MSSA Football: Thakur School Enters Ahmad Sailor Semifinals

Results

Boys under 16 Div. IV

Bombay Scottish Mahim (Ruhaan Moria) (1) Beat Cathedral & John Connon (Fort)(0).

LR&SM Vissanji Academy (5)(Dhruv Bhoj 2, Nishant Negi, Vihaan Kotecta, Vihaan Kadam) Beat Universal Ghatkopar (Kartavya Siyal) (1).

Universal dahisar (Aarav Rane) (1) Beat Hiranandani Found Int.(Powai)(0).

St. Mary's ICSE (Mazagon)(2) (Daaryuush Hakhamaneshy Ansari Mohd.) Beat Ryan Int.(Nerul)(0).