'Jai Mata Di': Pakistani Women Rejoice Tilak Varma's Innings In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video

A few Pakistani women were seen cheering for Tilak Varma after his outstanding 69* propelled Team India to a thrilling victory over their arch-rivals during the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai. With a host of Pakistani fans watching the match on the giant screen, one of the aforementioned women said, 'Jai Mata di.'

Tilak showcased nerves of steel to steer the Men in Blue to a five-wicket win in the final over their arch-rivals at the Dubai International Stadium. The left-handed batter came to the crease when India were teetering at 20/3 in pursuit of 147. Nevertheless, the southpaw took some calculated risks and steered the game deep after stringing key partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. Rinku Singh eventually finished it with a boundary off Haris Rauf's bowling.

"I was prepared to bat at any position" - Tilak Varma

At the post-game presentation, the Hyderabad-born cricketer revealed that Pakistan were bowling well and credited Dube and Samson for playing their roles to perfection.

"It was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country. We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position."

Kuldeep Yadav earned the Player of the tournament for his 17 scalps as Team India sealed their 9th Asia Cup title. Kuldeep was the pick of India's bowlers in the final, bagging figures of 4-0-30-4. The innings of 69* has also ensured that he will be in the plane for the T20I series against Australia next month.