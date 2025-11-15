'Kuch Toh Sharam Karlo': Netizens Slam RCB For Retaining Yash Dayal Amid Rape & Sexual Exploitation Allegations

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is facing a major social media backlash after retaining fast bowler Yash Dayal ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, despite the grave sexual misconduct allegations against him. A large number of fans expressed disappointment and anger, calling the decision “shameful” and questioning the franchise’s values.
Dayal is currently under investigation in two serious cases. In July 2025, a woman from Ghaziabad filed an FIR accusing him of sexual exploitation under the false promise of marriage. In a separate case in Jaipur, he has been accused of repeatedly raping a minor over a two-year period, with the complaint filed under the POCSO Act.
The legal controversy has not stopped RCB from retaining him, sparking a fierce reaction from fans online. With public trust shaken, many are calling on RCB to rethink their stance.
Here's how the netizens reacted to the news
As the investigation continues, the RCB's decision to back Dayal has left fans questioning accountability, responsibility, and the role of sports franchises in handling allegations of sexual violence.