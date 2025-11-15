'Kuch Toh Sharam Karlo': Netizens Slam RCB For Retaining Yash Dayal Amid Rape & Sexual Exploitation Allegations

Image: Yash Dayal/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is facing a major social media backlash after retaining fast bowler Yash Dayal ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, despite the grave sexual misconduct allegations against him. A large number of fans expressed disappointment and anger, calling the decision “shameful” and questioning the franchise’s values.

Dayal is currently under investigation in two serious cases. In July 2025, a woman from Ghaziabad filed an FIR accusing him of sexual exploitation under the false promise of marriage. In a separate case in Jaipur, he has been accused of repeatedly raping a minor over a two-year period, with the complaint filed under the POCSO Act.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The legal controversy has not stopped RCB from retaining him, sparking a fierce reaction from fans online. With public trust shaken, many are calling on RCB to rethink their stance.

Here's how the netizens reacted to the news

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the investigation continues, the RCB's decision to back Dayal has left fans questioning accountability, responsibility, and the role of sports franchises in handling allegations of sexual violence.