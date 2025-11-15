 'Kuch Toh Sharam Karlo': Netizens Slam RCB For Retaining Yash Dayal Amid Rape & Sexual Exploitation Allegations
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Kuch Toh Sharam Karlo': Netizens Slam RCB For Retaining Yash Dayal Amid Rape & Sexual Exploitation Allegations

'Kuch Toh Sharam Karlo': Netizens Slam RCB For Retaining Yash Dayal Amid Rape & Sexual Exploitation Allegations

As the investigation continues, the RCB's decision to back Dayal has left fans questioning accountability, responsibility, and the role of sports franchises in handling allegations of sexual violence.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Image: Yash Dayal/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is facing a major social media backlash after retaining fast bowler Yash Dayal ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, despite the grave sexual misconduct allegations against him. A large number of fans expressed disappointment and anger, calling the decision “shameful” and questioning the franchise’s values.

Dayal is currently under investigation in two serious cases. In July 2025, a woman from Ghaziabad filed an FIR accusing him of sexual exploitation under the false promise of marriage. In a separate case in Jaipur, he has been accused of repeatedly raping a minor over a two-year period, with the complaint filed under the POCSO Act.

Read Also
Thala Is Staying! CSK Drop Special Video Celebrating MS Dhoni's Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini...
article-image
Read Also
'Inka Dimag Kharab Hai Kya?': Netizens Erupt In Anger As KKR Shockingly Release Andre Russell Ahead...
article-image

The legal controversy has not stopped RCB from retaining him, sparking a fierce reaction from fans online. With public trust shaken, many are calling on RCB to rethink their stance.

Here's how the netizens reacted to the news

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Begin Operations On December 25; Akasa Air To Operate First Commercial Flight; Check Schedule, Prices & More
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Begin Operations On December 25; Akasa Air To Operate First Commercial Flight; Check Schedule, Prices & More
VIDEO: 'Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ‘Integral Humanism’ Still Globally Relevant After 6 Decades,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
VIDEO: 'Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ‘Integral Humanism’ Still Globally Relevant After 6 Decades,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
UP Shocker: Prominent Businessman’s Son Seen Misbehaving, Forcibly Kissing Female Receptionist In Jhansi; CCTV Footage Surfaces
UP Shocker: Prominent Businessman’s Son Seen Misbehaving, Forcibly Kissing Female Receptionist In Jhansi; CCTV Footage Surfaces
VIDEO: Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Hails NDA’s Bihar Landslide As PM Modi’s Development Masterstroke
VIDEO: Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Hails NDA’s Bihar Landslide As PM Modi’s Development Masterstroke

As the investigation continues, the RCB's decision to back Dayal has left fans questioning accountability, responsibility, and the role of sports franchises in handling allegations of sexual violence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Kuch Toh Sharam Karlo': Netizens Slam RCB For Retaining Yash Dayal Amid Rape & Sexual Exploitation...

'Kuch Toh Sharam Karlo': Netizens Slam RCB For Retaining Yash Dayal Amid Rape & Sexual Exploitation...

Shubman Gill Neck Injury Update: Team India Faces Major Concern As Skipper's Condition Casts Doubt...

Shubman Gill Neck Injury Update: Team India Faces Major Concern As Skipper's Condition Casts Doubt...

Fact Check: Did RCB Troll Sanju Samson & Ravindra Jadeja Trade Deal Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction?

Fact Check: Did RCB Troll Sanju Samson & Ravindra Jadeja Trade Deal Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction?

MSSA Handball: Jamnabai Narsee School Dominates In Under-8 Category

MSSA Handball: Jamnabai Narsee School Dominates In Under-8 Category

28th FMSCI JK Tyre National Racing Championship 2025: Dhruvh Goswami Reduces Gap To Just One Point...

28th FMSCI JK Tyre National Racing Championship 2025: Dhruvh Goswami Reduces Gap To Just One Point...