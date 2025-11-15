'Inka Dimag Kharab Hai Kya?': Netizens Erupt In Anger As KKR Shockingly Release Andre Russell Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Image: X

In a decision that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, Kolkata Knight Riders have released long-time star allrounder Andre Russell ahead of the IPL mini auction. The move marks one of the most sensational roster changes in tournament history, considering Russell’s decade-long association with the franchise and his status as one of the most explosive match-winners in the league.

Russell, who joined KKR in 2014, became the heartbeat of the team with his extraordinary power-hitting, game-changing spells, and iconic finishes. His name was almost synonymous with the franchise, and his retention at INR 12 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction had reaffirmed how central he was to their plans. That is why the decision to release him ahead of the upcoming mini auction has left fans stunned and the internet buzzing with speculation.

Netizens immediately flooded social media with emotional reactions. Many expressed disbelief, calling it the end of an era. Memes, shocked emojis, and nostalgic clips of Russell’s unforgettable knocks circulated widely as fans reminisced about the many games he single-handedly won for KKR.

Here's how the netizens reacted to the news

As the mini auction approaches, the cricketing world waits eagerly to see which team secures Russell’s services. For now, social media stands united in acknowledging that KKR’s decision has officially closed one of the most memorable chapters in IPL history.