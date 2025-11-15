 'End Of Internship': Fans Troll Arjun Tendulkar As MI Pacer Completes LSG Switch Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'End Of Internship': Fans Troll Arjun Tendulkar As MI Pacer Completes LSG Switch Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

'End Of Internship': Fans Troll Arjun Tendulkar As MI Pacer Completes LSG Switch Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Arjun Tendulkar has made a switch to the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline. Son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun has been part of the MI set up since 2021. However he has only played in 5 games in that timespan. LSG have purchased the all-rounder for Rs 30 lakh.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image

Arjun Tendulkar has officially made a move to the Lucknow Super Giants. Arjun has struggled to break into the MI's star studded roster and has been on the fringes for the past couple of seasons. LSG have roped him in for Rs 30 Lakh to add more depth to their pace bowling attack.

"Thank you, Arjun for being a valued member of the Mumbai Indians family. Everyone at MI wishes you the very best for the next chapter of your journey with Lucknow Super Giants. We are proud to have been a part of your development and look forward to seeing you continue to grow and get opportunities to make your mark," MI wrote in a social media post.

Fans have long suspected MI's fascination towards Arjun being towards retaining the Tendulkar name in their roster. Sachin played for the franchise until 2013 until he retired. The 'God of Cricket' has since been part of MI's backroom staff as a club icon.

After his trade, fans on social media trolled the young all-rounder. The 26-year-old will now face the real test following his move to LSG.

FPJ Shorts
'End Of Internship': Fans Troll Arjun Tendulkar As MI Pacer Completes LSG Switch Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
'End Of Internship': Fans Troll Arjun Tendulkar As MI Pacer Completes LSG Switch Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
NMIA To Delhi In ₹6,006 Vs CSMIA To Delhi In ₹7,102!: Akasa Air's New Timetable Ignites Fare Comparison Debate Between Both Airports In Mumbai Region
NMIA To Delhi In ₹6,006 Vs CSMIA To Delhi In ₹7,102!: Akasa Air's New Timetable Ignites Fare Comparison Debate Between Both Airports In Mumbai Region
Kharghar Accident: Swift Crashes Through Bridge Railing, Drops Into Creek After Creta Hit; Driver Declared Dead
Kharghar Accident: Swift Crashes Through Bridge Railing, Drops Into Creek After Creta Hit; Driver Declared Dead
Pimpri-Chinchwad: 26 Booked For ₹33-Crore Illegal Sale Of Animal Husbandry Department Land Near Wakad
Pimpri-Chinchwad: 26 Booked For ₹33-Crore Illegal Sale Of Animal Husbandry Department Land Near Wakad
Read Also
IPL 2026 Trade: List Of All Trades Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Nitish Rana
article-image

The Mumbai Indians first picked Arjun Tendulkar in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for Rs 20 lakh, but he did not feature in any match that season. MI bought him again for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, and he made his long-awaited IPL debut in 2023, taking three wickets in four games. In IPL 2024, Arjun appeared in only one match. That turned out to be his final match in MI colours.

In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Arjun went unsold in the initial round but was later acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round. He did not get a game that season and remained on the bench.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'End Of Internship': Fans Troll Arjun Tendulkar As MI Pacer Completes LSG Switch Ahead Of IPL 2026...

'End Of Internship': Fans Troll Arjun Tendulkar As MI Pacer Completes LSG Switch Ahead Of IPL 2026...

Did Ravindra Jadeja Take A Pay Cut To Join Rajasthan Royals? CSK Legend Makes Jaipur Switch For...

Did Ravindra Jadeja Take A Pay Cut To Join Rajasthan Royals? CSK Legend Makes Jaipur Switch For...

Khalid Jamil Names India's 23-Member Travelling Squad To Bangladesh For Asian Cup Qualifiers

Khalid Jamil Names India's 23-Member Travelling Squad To Bangladesh For Asian Cup Qualifiers

'Vanakkam': Sanju Samson Officially Joins Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

'Vanakkam': Sanju Samson Officially Joins Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

IND vs SA 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Makes HISTORY! India Vice-Captain Breaks Sehwag Record For Most...

IND vs SA 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Makes HISTORY! India Vice-Captain Breaks Sehwag Record For Most...