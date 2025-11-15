 Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Does Not Return After Neck Spasm, BCCI To Assess Medical Condition
HomeSportsShubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Does Not Return After Neck Spasm, BCCI To Assess Medical Condition

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Does Not Return After Neck Spasm, BCCI To Assess Medical Condition

Shubman Gill did not return to bat in India's first innings after suffering a neck spasm. Gill struggled with stiffness 3 balls into his innings and walked back to the pavilion to receive more treatment. BCCI later revealed that a call on his participation will be taken by assessing his condition.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image

Shubman Gill walked off the field on Saturday after appearing to struggle with neck stiffness. The Indian captain faced just 3 deliveries on Day 2 in Kolkata but was in severe pain. Gill looked very stiff as he made his way to the pavilion, in major injury blow to the Men in Blue.

A statement issued by BCCI on their X handle said, "Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress."

Gill walked into bat after the wicket of Washington Sundar in the 35th over of the innings. Facing Simon Harmer, the Indian captain defended the first two deliveries. He unleased his attacking instinct, sweeping the Proteas spinner for a boundary.

That however was the end of Gill's vigil. He looked in severe pain and was holding his neck as the physios attended to him. Following that sweep, the helmet was quickly off, and the captain’s stiff walk back towards pavilion signals a serious sprain.

Gill did not move much as he slowly made his way to the dressing room for treatment. Unable to move or continue, the Indian captain retired hurt just 3 balls into his innings.

article-image

Shubman did not come out to bat even as India collapsed on Day 2 in Kolkata. India had resumed the action at 37/1, trailing by 122 runs in response to South Africa's first innings total of 159. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 189, with Gill having retired hurt. He did not take the field as South Africa came into bat post Lunch. Rishabh Pant, who is vice-captain, is in charge with Devdutt Padikkal as a substitute fielder.

