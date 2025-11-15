Chaotic Scenes! BKFC President David Feldman Steps Into Action After Fan Interrupts Lorenzo Hunt & Josh Dyer Face-Off; Video

Image: Full Send MMA/X

BKFC president David Feldman was forced into action during a chaotic moment at the face-off between Lorenzo Hunt and light heavyweight champion Josh Dyer ahead of their BKFC 84 main event. What was meant to be a tense but controlled staredown quickly spiraled when a fan unexpectedly rushed toward the stage, attempting to insert himself into the already heated scene.

Feldman had stepped between Hunt and Dyer as their verbal exchange intensified, keeping them at a safe distance while cameras captured the moment. Just as he pushed the fighters apart, commotion erupted from the side of the stage. A fan broke through a barrier and sprinted forward, shouting and trying to join the confrontation as though he were part of the face-off.

Without hesitation, Feldman reacted. Turning sharply, he intercepted the fan before security could even reach him. In a split second, Feldman tackled and restrained the intruder, bringing him to the ground with decisive force. The fan’s attempt ended abruptly and painfully, as security piled in moments later to remove him from the stage.

The incident left the crowd buzzing and raised serious questions about fan conduct and security protocols ahead of the event. Yet it also showcased Feldman’s no-nonsense approach to protecting his fighters and his promotion. In a situation that could have turned dangerous, he acted faster than anyone else in the building, bringing the disruption to an immediate and definitive end.

'Oh Sh*t!': UFC President Dana White's Shocking Reaction After Witnessing Juan Diaz's Spinning Back Elbow Knockout Goes Viral; Video

UFC President Dana White’s unfiltered reaction at the latest Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) event has gone viral, capturing the raw emotion that defines mixed martial arts. During a stunning clash, Juan Diaz delivered a spectacular spinning back elbow knockout against Won Il Kwon, leaving the entire arena, including White, in disbelief.

As the knockout landed, cameras immediately cut to Dana White, who was seen leaning forward, wide-eyed, before blurting out, “Oh shit!” The moment perfectly encapsulated the sheer shock and excitement that followed Diaz’s unbelievable finish. Fans quickly shared the clip across social media, where it spread like wildfire, with many calling it one of White’s most genuine reactions ever caught on camera.

The knockout itself was one for the ages. Diaz’s perfectly timed spinning back elbow sent Kwon crashing to the mat, marking one of the most memorable moments of this DWCS season. Even seasoned commentators were left speechless, and the stunned reaction from White added to the spectacle, underlining just how unexpected and spectacular the finish was.