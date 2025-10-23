 UFC 321: Ciryl Gane Turns Heads In All-White 'Sheikh' Outfit During Face-Off With Tom Aspinall Ahead Of Heavyweight Title Clash; Video
UFC 321: Ciryl Gane Turns Heads In All-White 'Sheikh' Outfit During Face-Off With Tom Aspinall Ahead Of Heavyweight Title Clash; Video

The bout promises not just intense action inside the cage but also unforgettable visuals outside it, as the fighters’ contrasting styles, both in skill and presentation, continue to captivate the MMA world.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Image: Championship Rounds/X

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as Tom Aspinall prepares to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The fight will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, promising an action-packed night for MMA fans worldwide.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, the two fighters faced off in a tense yet stylish pre-fight event. Ciryl Gane turned heads by arriving in a traditional all-white Sheikh outfit, exuding elegance and confidence, while Aspinall kept it classic in a sharp suit. The striking contrast in their attire became an instant talking point among fans and media, adding a unique flair to the customary staredown.

The bout promises not just intense action inside the cage but also unforgettable visuals outside it, as the fighters’ contrasting styles, both in skill and presentation, continue to captivate the MMA world.

'Oh Sh*t!': UFC President Dana White's Shocking Reaction After Witnessing Juan Diaz's Spinning Back Elbow Knockout Goes Viral; Video

UFC President Dana White’s unfiltered reaction at the latest Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) event has gone viral, capturing the raw emotion that defines mixed martial arts. During a stunning clash, Juan Diaz delivered a spectacular spinning back elbow knockout against Won Il Kwon, leaving the entire arena, including White, in disbelief.

As the knockout landed, cameras immediately cut to Dana White, who was seen leaning forward, wide-eyed, before blurting out, “Oh shit!” The moment perfectly encapsulated the sheer shock and excitement that followed Diaz’s unbelievable finish. Fans quickly shared the clip across social media, where it spread like wildfire, with many calling it one of White’s most genuine reactions ever caught on camera.

The knockout itself was one for the ages. Diaz’s perfectly timed spinning back elbow sent Kwon crashing to the mat, marking one of the most memorable moments of this DWCS season. Even seasoned commentators were left speechless, and the stunned reaction from White added to the spectacle, underlining just how unexpected and spectacular the finish was.

