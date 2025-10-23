NBA: Miami Heat's Terry Rozier Arrested In Sports Betting Investigation

Image: LogionNoops/X

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested on Thursday as part of a federal investigation into an illegal sports gambling ring. According to federal prosecutors, Rozier allegedly manipulated his performance during a game on March 23, 2023, when he was with the Charlotte Hornets.

Investigators revealed that Rozier had informed a co-defendant ahead of the game that he planned to remove himself early due to a supposed foot injury. Following that disclosure, a total of $200,000 in bets connected to Rozier were placed by several individuals tied to the gambling operation.

During a press conference, prosecutors stated that evidence points to intentional coordination between Rozier and members of the betting group. If found guilty, Rozier could face serious legal consequences and disciplinary action from the league, marking another major blow to the NBA’s integrity amid ongoing concerns about the growing influence of gambling in sports.

WATCH: Basketball Legend LeBron James Draws Huge Fan Gathering In China During His 'Forever King Tour'

NBA superstar LeBron James received a grand welcome in China as thousands of fans came out to see him during his “Forever King Tour”. The tour took him to Shanghai and Chengdu, where fans of all ages cheered, sang, and celebrated his visit.

Big Cheers in Shanghai

In Shanghai, LeBron arrived at a university basketball event and the crowd went crazy with excitement. He walked onto the court, greeted players, and helped start a match. People shouted his name and showed how much they love him.

Magic Moments in Chengdu

In Chengdu, the city’s famous Twin Towers were lit up with giant videos of LeBron playing basketball. It looked like a festival made just for him.

LeBron also held a fun basketball clinic for young players. He did some cool moves, like spinning the ball, making long shots, and showing tricks. He encouraged young Chinese players and made everyone smile.

At one point, LeBron even took a bite of a taco and started singing “Taco Tuesday”, which made the whole crowd laugh and sing along.

A Star Who Still Inspires

Even after more than 20 years in basketball, LeBron still draws huge crowds wherever he goes. His visit to China was more than just a sports event, it was a celebration. It showed how deeply people admire him, not just as a player, but as a person who inspires millions.