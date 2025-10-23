 NBA: Miami Heat's Terry Rozier Arrested In Sports Betting Investigation
During a press conference, prosecutors stated that evidence points to intentional coordination between Rozier and members of the betting group. If found guilty, Rozier could face serious legal consequences and disciplinary action from the league, marking another major blow to the NBA's integrity amid ongoing concerns about the growing influence of gambling in sports.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Image: LogionNoops/X

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested on Thursday as part of a federal investigation into an illegal sports gambling ring. According to federal prosecutors, Rozier allegedly manipulated his performance during a game on March 23, 2023, when he was with the Charlotte Hornets.

Investigators revealed that Rozier had informed a co-defendant ahead of the game that he planned to remove himself early due to a supposed foot injury. Following that disclosure, a total of $200,000 in bets connected to Rozier were placed by several individuals tied to the gambling operation.

During a press conference, prosecutors stated that evidence points to intentional coordination between Rozier and members of the betting group. If found guilty, Rozier could face serious legal consequences and disciplinary action from the league, marking another major blow to the NBA’s integrity amid ongoing concerns about the growing influence of gambling in sports.

