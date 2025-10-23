Star Footballer Lionel Messi Signs New Contract Extension With Inter Miami Until 2028: Reports

Image: Inter Miami/ X

Lionel Messi has officially signed a new contract with Inter Miami, extending his stay with the Major League Soccer club until December 2028. According to Fabrizio Romano, the move, which had been verbally agreed upon last week, was confirmed after the MLS approved all the formalities, sealing the Argentine legend’s future in Miami for another three years.

Messi’s contract extension comes as no surprise, given his monumental impact both on and off the field since joining Inter Miami in July 2023. Under his leadership, the club reached new heights. His arrival transformed Inter Miami into one of the most talked-about clubs in world football, with matches drawing record crowds and television audiences across the globe.

At 38, Messi has shown little sign of slowing down, continuing to deliver dazzling performances for club and country. His renewed contract ensures that Inter Miami will continue to benefit from his unparalleled skill, leadership, and star power as the club looks to build further success in domestic and continental competitions.

With this extension, Messi is set to remain a central figure in Inter Miami’s ambitions until the end of 2028, marking what could be the final chapter of his extraordinary playing career. For fans in Miami and around the world, the announcement cements a new era of excitement and anticipation, one that keeps the magic of Messi alive in the heart of American football.

Argentina Star Lionel Messi Will Likely Meet PM Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli During Star-Studded India Tour: Reports

Football icon Lionel Messi’s long-awaited return to India has been officially confirmed, with the Argentine football icon set to embark on his “GOAT Tour of India 2025” from December 12. The tour will begin in Kolkata and continue through Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, combining football festivities, celebrity appearances, and cultural celebrations before concluding with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15.

Event promoter Satadru Dutta announced on Friday that Messi’s visit will mark his first trip to India since 2011, when he played a FIFA friendly against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. This time, the Ballon d’Or winner’s journey will be much more expansive, featuring masterclasses for children in each city, unique cultural experiences, and star-studded events. Dutta revealed that Messi is expected to post the official tour poster on his social media between August 28 and September 1.

Messi will arrive in Kolkata late on December 12, spending his longest leg of the trip there with a packed schedule the following day. Highlights include a meet-and-greet event at the Taj Bengal hotel featuring a fusion of Argentine mate and Indian Assam tea, a Bengali food festival with hilsa and local sweets, and the unveiling of the largest statue ever made of him. A massive 25-by-20-foot mural, painted and signed by fans during Durga Puja, will also be presented to him during the “GOAT Concert” at either Eden Gardens or Salt Lake Stadium.

The day will conclude with the “GOAT Cup,” a celebratory seven-a-side football match where Messi is set to share the pitch with Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, John Abraham, and Bhaichung Bhutia. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to felicitate him, while security will be handled under strict protocols agreed upon with Kolkata Police.