Shocking! Daniil Medvedev Argues With Chair Umpire During Vienna Open Match Against Corentin Moutet; Video

Tensions ran high at the Vienna Open as Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev found himself in a heated argument with the chair umpire during his match against France’s Corentin Moutet. The incident occurred during the changeover of the first set tiebreaker when the score was locked at 6-6 (3-3), leaving both players and the crowd momentarily stunned.

Medvedev, known for his fiery on-court temperament, appeared visibly upset with the chair umpire. During the brief changeover, the Russian exchanged sharp words with the umpire. While the microphones only caught fragments of the conversation, Medvedev’s animated expressions and tone made it clear that he felt wronged by the official.

Known for his emotional intensity, Medvedev has had several high-profile disagreements with umpires throughout his career, and this episode added another chapter to that reputation. Despite the heated moment, he managed to refocus and continue the tiebreaker with characteristic determination.

As play resumed, the atmosphere remained charged, with both players displaying grit and resilience. Regardless of the final outcome, the argument between Medvedev and the umpire became one of the defining talking points of the Vienna Open, reminding tennis fans that emotions often run as deep as skill in the heat of competition.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s booming serve turned into an unexpected moment of amusement during his match against Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Brussels. The young Frenchman, known for his thunderous aces, unleashed one that flew off course and struck a spectator’s drink, causing it to spill and sending laughter rippling through the crowd.

The incident occurred midway through the first set when Perricard’s serve went wide. The ball ricocheted directly into the stands, knocking over a fan’s beverage and creating a brief pause as the amused spectator showed the empty cup to the camera.

While the match eventually resumed with full intensity, the comical mishap added a touch of levity to an otherwise tense contest. For Perricard, whose serve often earns admiration for its speed and precision, this was a rare occasion when it made a splash, literally.