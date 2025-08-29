'Next Time, Don't Wonder Why I Hit You': Stefanos Tsitsipas Issues Warning To Daniel Altmaier Over Underarm Serve During US Open 2025; Video

Image: US Open/X

In a dramatic second-round match at the 2025 US Open, Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas lost in five sets to Germany’s Daniel Altmaier. The match lasted over four hours and ended with a tense handshake and angry words.

The moment that triggered the drama came in the fourth set, when Altmaier used an underarm serve, a legal but rarely used move in tennis. Tsitsipas didn’t like it. After the match, at the net, he told Altmaier, “Next time, don’t wonder why I hit you, if you serve underhand.”

Altmaier didn’t argue and simply walked away. The match was full of tension. Tsitsipas also received a coaching violation when the umpire said his father was giving him instructions from the stands, which is not allowed.

Altmaier now moves on to the third round, where he will face Australia’s Alex de Minaur. However, after playing two long matches back-to-back, it remains to be seen how much energy he’ll have left.

'What's Going On?': Iga Swiatek Snaps At Bizarre 'Hair' Question During US Open 2025 Press Conference; Video

After winning her second-round match at the US Open 2025, world No. 2 tennis star Iga Swiatek had an uncomfortable moment in her post-match press conference.

A reporter randomly asked if she would consider “putting beads in her hair,” a question that clearly annoyed her. Swiatek sharply responded, "What kind of question is that, excuse me? If I wanted to weave beads in my hair? No. What’s going on?"

Her reaction made it clear that she found the question strange and unnecessary. The reporter who asked it left the room shortly after.

Despite these distractions, Swiatek is doing great in the tournament. She will face Anna Kalinskaya in the third round. She also recently made history with her 65th straight first-round win, breaking a long-standing Open Era record.

Still, Swiatek kept her cool and moved on, showing that she’s focused on the court, not on questions about her hairstyle.