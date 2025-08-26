Hands On Head! Carlos Alcaraz Stuns Crowd With Incredible Cross-Court Passing Shot During US Open 2025 Match; Video

Image: US Open/X

Carlos Alcaraz lit up Arthur Ashe Stadium with a moment of sheer brilliance during his first-round match against Reilly Opelka at the US Open 2025. In a match already filled with high-level tennis, the Spanish sensation produced an outstanding cross-court passing shot that left the crowd in utter disbelief and reminded everyone why he is one of the most electrifying players in the game today.

The shot came midway through the third set, with Opelka charging the net behind a heavy volley. Alcaraz, on the full stretch, unleashed a running forehand cross-court that zipped past the towering American and landed just inside the sideline. The crowd erupted in a mix of gasps and cheers, with several fans spotted holding their heads in disbelief at what they had just witnessed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

That moment captured the tone of the match, where Alcaraz combined his trademark speed, creativity, and precision to counter Opelka’s booming serve and aggressive play. Despite the American’s firepower, Alcaraz remained composed, using his all-court game to dictate rallies and find key breakthroughs at crucial moments.

The 22-year-old Spaniard eventually sealed the match in straight sets, winning 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. It was a performance that mixed flair with control, and the crowd clearly enjoyed every bit of it, rising to their feet more than once to applaud his magic.

Alcaraz’s shot not only earned him a standing ovation but also instantly went viral on social media, with tennis fans and analysts hailing it as one of the best shots of the tournament so far. For Carlos, it was just another reminder of how his creativity and instincts continue to set him apart on the big stage.

Unbelievable! Ben Shelton's Insane Around-The-Net Winner Leaves Crowd In Shock During US Open 2025; Video

At the US Open 2025 in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Ben Shelton produced one of the shots of the tournament in his first-round win over Ignacio Buse.

In the middle of a lively rally, Shelton chased a wide ball and, with incredible skill, sent it around the net post for a clean winner. The crowd exploded in applause, and the point quickly became the highlight of the match.

Shelton didn’t just rely on flair, he dominated the match with his booming serve and aggressive net play, winning in straight sets 6–3, 6–2, 6–4.

That brilliant around-the-net shot wasn’t just a single point, it was a statement. Shelton showed he’s not only powerful but also fearless and creative, ready to make a deep run in New York.