Vamos! Carlos Alcaraz Throws Rugby Ball Into Crowd During Arthur Ashe Kids' Day Event Ahead Of US Open 2025; Video

Carlos Alcaraz brought fun and excitement to the 2025 Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day ahead of the US Open by joining the famous YouTube group Dude Perfect. The event, held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, was full of entertainment, laughter, and crowd-pleasing moments.

During one playful segment, Alcaraz surprised everyone by throwing a rugby ball high into the crowd. Fans cheered as the ball flew through the air, adding to the fun atmosphere. The moment wasn’t part of a tennis match, but rather a fun activity with the Dude Perfect team, who are known for their creative and wild trick shots.

Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day is a yearly tradition that mixes tennis with music, games, and celebrity appearances to celebrate kids and promote sports in a joyful way. Alcaraz’s fun gesture showed a different side of the tennis star and reminded fans that the sport can also be about smiles, not just scores.

With the US Open just around the corner, this lighthearted moment was a perfect way to kick things off.

US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Seemingly Upset Over Presence Of Cameras & Microphones During Practice Session; Video

Carlos Alcaraz, one of the top tennis stars in the world, appeared visibly uncomfortable during a practice session at the 2025 US Open. The reason seemed to be the presence of cameras and microphones that were recording him and his coach while they discussed tactics.

Alcaraz, who is usually calm and focused, was seen gesturing toward the equipment and having a quiet word with the organizers. Though he didn’t say anything publicly, his expressions and body language suggested he wasn’t happy about being recorded so closely.

It’s believed that he was concerned about the possibility of his strategies being overheard or shared, which could affect his chances at the tournament. He seemed to question why microphones were placed so close during a private training session.

Fans and tennis experts have shown support for him online, noting that while behind-the-scenes coverage is exciting for viewers, players also deserve some privacy during serious preparation.

This small moment has sparked a wider debate about how much access broadcasters should have during practice sessions. For Alcaraz, it was a clear reminder that even during training, the spotlight, and the microphones, are never too far away.