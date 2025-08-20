 Phenomenal! Novak Djokovic Hits Fierce Forehand, Celebrates With Cheeky Dance Moves During US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Event; Video
The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising Djokovic’s ability to balance intensity and entertainment. As the US Open unfolds, Djokovic’s playful dance after that thunderous forehand is already being hailed as one of the tournament’s most delightful highlights.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Image: US Open/YouTube

Novak Djokovic brought the Arthur Ashe Stadium to life once again, this time not just with his trademark precision and power, but also with flair and fun. Partnering with fellow Serbian Olga Danilovic in the Round of 16 of the US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles event, Djokovic delivered a stunning forehand winner before breaking into an impromptu dance, lighting up the court and fans alike.

The high-voltage moment came during a tightly contested rally against the formidable duo of Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev. With both pairs locked in a tense exchange at the net and baseline, it was Djokovic who broke the deadlock. Seizing an opening, he unleashed a fierce forehand that whizzed past Medvedev and clipped the line, drawing roars from the crowd.

But the point didn’t just end with tennis brilliance. Almost instinctively, Djokovic broke into a playful dance mode. The crowd responded with laughter, applause, and chants for more. The camaraderie between the Serbians, matched with the competitive spirit of the match, perfectly encapsulated the joy and unpredictability of mixed doubles at a Grand Slam.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising Djokovic's ability to balance intensity and entertainment. As the US Open unfolds, Djokovic's playful dance after that thunderous forehand is already being hailed as one of the tournament's most delightful highlights.

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Tennis fans were treated to a lighthearted moment as Novak Djokovic made a memorable entrance at the US Open 2025, which kicks off on August 24. The Serbian superstar delighted spectators by dancing his way into the stadium, showcasing his playful side before the serious business of the tournament begins.

Djokovic, a multiple-time US Open champion, has always been known for his incredible skill and mental toughness on court, but this time, he added a dose of fun and charisma. Fans and fellow players were quick to share clips on social media, making the moment one of the viral highlights of the pre-tournament buildup.

The Serbian superstar is expected to be one of the favorites for this year’s US Open, aiming to add another Grand Slam title to his impressive tally. With the tournament just days away, Djokovic’s playful entrance has already set a lively tone, raising excitement among fans for what promises to be a thrilling fortnight of tennis.

