'When Somebody Kicks Your A*s...': Novak Djokovic's Hilarious Remark After Losing To Jannik Sinner Goes Viral During Six Kings Slam 2025; Video

Image: Netflix Sports/Jannik Sinner/X

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic graciously acknowledged Jannik Sinner’s brilliance after suffering a straight-sets defeat in the Six Kings Slam semifinal, offering both humor and heartfelt respect for his young rival.

Speaking after the match, Djokovic said, “It's never nice when somebody kicks your ass like this on the court. I’m sorry you couldn’t see a longer match today. It’s his fault. Not my fault. I tried to intimidate him a bit in that last game with the 0-15 point but it didn’t work. It felt like a runaway train. He was smacking the ball from all corners. He was just too good. Well done to him and good luck in the finals.”

The Serbian legend’s words summed up what fans witnessed on court, a clinical and fearless display from Sinner, who outplayed Djokovic with blistering baseline power and near-flawless shot-making. Despite his best efforts to change the rhythm and apply pressure, Djokovic was unable to slow down the Italian’s momentum.

Djokovic’s lighthearted tone reflected the mutual respect that has developed between the two players over the past year. Their rivalry has become one of the most exciting in modern tennis, symbolizing the generational shift at the top of the sport.

While Sinner advanced to the final with a dominant performance, Djokovic’s gracious reaction once again showed why he remains one of the game’s most respected competitors, blending sportsmanship, wit, and humility even in defeat.

'Let's Go With...': Jannik Sinner Reveals Which Hollywood Actor He Would Want To Play Him In A Movie Ahead Of Six Kings Slam; Video

Ahead of the much-anticipated Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, tennis star Jannik Sinner gave fans a glimpse of his lighter side during a pre-event interaction. When asked a fun question, “Which Hollywood actor would play you in a movie if there’s a movie about you?” The Italian sensation responded with a cheerful grin, “Let’s go with Will Smith. Why not?”

The answer sparked laughter among fans and reporters alike, showcasing Sinner’s playful personality and sense of humour. Known for his calm composure and focus on the court, Sinner rarely reveals his offbeat side, but this candid response proved that the young champion enjoys keeping things lighthearted off-court too.

Sinner, who has arrived in Riyadh as the defending champion of the Six Kings Slam, is among the star attractions of this year’s lineup that features some of the biggest names in tennis. His arrival in the Saudi capital was met with great enthusiasm, with fans flooding the airport to welcome him.

As he prepares to defend his crown, Sinner’s confidence and charm continue to win over fans worldwide, both for his exceptional skills with the racquet and his charismatic presence off the court. Whether or not Will Smith ever gets to play him in a biopic, one thing is certain: Jannik Sinner is already living a story worth watching.