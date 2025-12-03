IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur

Image: Proteas Men/X

South Africa defeated India by four wickets in the second ODI at Raipur. Batting first, India posted 358/5 in their 50 overs, powered by outstanding centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Both batters were in complete control, timing the ball fluently and stitching together the kind of partnership that set India up for a massive finish.

Captain KL Rahul added a composed half-century, ensuring the innings never lost momentum. For South Africa, Marco Jansen was the most effective bowler, returning with figures of 2 for 63 in 10 overs as he picked the key breakthroughs that slightly slowed India down.

Chasing 359, South Africa delivered a clinical and confident batting performance to seal the match at 362/6 in 49.2 overs. Aiden Markram anchored the innings brilliantly with a superb century, absorbing pressure and guiding the chase with maturity. Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis also stepped up at crucial stages, both scoring important half-centuries that kept the run rate under control and maintained South Africa’s grip on the game.

India’s bowlers tried to push back, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna claimed two wickets each, but the visitors’ steady partnerships and calm approach ensured the chase stayed on track. In the end, South Africa’s disciplined batting display overshadowed India’s strong total, handing the hosts a disappointing defeat despite a powerful performance with the bat.