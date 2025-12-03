 'Bro Is Playing Test Cricket': Netizens Slam Yashasvi Jaiswal After Getting Out Cheaply During IND vs SA 2nd ODI
Despite the trolling, team management is likely to view the situation from a more long-term perspective. Jaiswal has already shown glimpses of brilliance in his short international career, and one subdued knock does not define his potential.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
Image: X

The second ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur turned into an unexpectedly frustrating outing for young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who found himself targeted by netizens after a sluggish knock of 22 from 38 balls. With regular opener Shubman Gill unavailable for the match, the stage was wide open for Jaiswal to step forward and cement his place at the top. Instead, he struggled to find rhythm on a surface that demanded patience but also punished indecision.

Fans expressed disappointment at what they felt was a missed golden opportunity. Many pointed out that Jaiswal, known for his fearless strokeplay, looked unusually tentative, failing to rotate strike and allowing pressure to mount.

The contrast between expectations and execution only intensified reactions online, with memes, sarcastic comments, and harsh takes flooding timelines moments after his dismissal. Some supporters defended the youngster, insisting that one poor outing shouldn’t overshadow his talent, but the louder section of netizens remained unforgiving, arguing that India needed more responsibility from him in a Gill-less top order.

Here's how the netizens reacted

