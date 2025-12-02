'Rohit Bhau': Raipur Crowd Fills Stadium With Chants As Rohit Sharma Arrives For Practice Session Ahead Of IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video

Image: rushiii_12/X

The build-up to the second ODI in Raipur turned emotional and electric as thousands of fans gathered at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium to watch Team India’s practice session. The moment former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walked onto the field, the stands erupted with chants of “Rohit Bhau,” creating a warm, heartfelt atmosphere that reflected the city’s deep admiration for the opener.

The fans continued their spirited support throughout the session, celebrating every shot, catch, and casual gesture from the beloved cricketer. The scene highlighted not just cricket fandom, but the personal affection many hold for Rohit, with “Bhau” symbolising brotherhood and endearment in Marathi and increasingly across India.

The city of Raipur has been buzzing with excitement ahead of the second ODI of the three-match series, scheduled for Wednesday, 3 December. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss expected around 1:00 PM. As India look to strengthen their position in the series, the vocal support witnessed during the practice session suggests that the team will enjoy a powerful home advantage.

With the stadium expected to be packed to capacity on matchday, Raipur’s warm welcome to Rohit Sharma and Team India indicates that the atmosphere on Wednesday will be nothing short of electric.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's Tongue-Out Celebration Steals Show As Team India Seals 17-Run Win In Ranchi; Video

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma delivered one of the most entertaining moments of the match as India clinched a thrilling 17-run victory over South Africa in the first ODI. The game, filled with momentum swings and pressure moments, ended with Rohit taking a superb high catch in the covers region, followed by a playful celebration that instantly went viral.

With South Africa battling hard in the closing overs, the final wicket was crucial. The batter attempted an ambitious aerial drive, only for the ball to soar high toward covers. Rohit positioned himself perfectly under it, judged the trajectory with calm authority, and completed a clean, pressure-filled catch to seal the win for India.

What came next stole the spotlight: Rohit immediately pulled his tongue out in a cheeky, light-hearted celebration, showcasing his blend of intensity and humour. The dressing room burst into smiles, and fans online quickly turned the moment into memes and highlight clips.

The catch not only ended South Africa’s chase but also underlined Rohit’s experience and safe hands in crunch situations. His tongue-out reaction added a fun, relaxed flavour to a high-stakes finish, capturing the joy and relief of India’s hard-earned victory.

The win gives India a 1-0 lead in the series, with Rohit’s quirky celebration becoming one of the most replayed moments of the night, reminding fans why he remains one of the most beloved figures in Indian cricket.