IND vs SA ODI Series: Did Virat Kohli Snub Handshake With South Africa's Head Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

The social-media buzz around the first ODI between India and South Africa erupted not for runs or wickets, but over a brief moment that has fans debating sportsmanship and respect. A video clip circulating online claims that Virat Kohli chose not to shake hands with South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad after India’s win in Ranchi.

According to the footage, as the traditional post-match handshake line formed, Kohli walks towards the queue but does not appear to extend his hand to Conrad. Instead, he’s seen greeting other South African members in line before the video ends. The brevity of the clip, however, makes it impossible to confirm whether the handshake was genuinely skipped, he may have greeted Conrad either before the clip began or shortly after it ended.

The context adds more weight to the online reaction. The controversy stems from remarks made by Conrad during the preceding Test series: after South Africa’s dominant win in the Test match played at Guwahati, the coach was quoted saying he “wanted the Indians to really grovel.” That choice of language evoked historical and racial sensitivities, given the word’s charged legacy in cricket’s fraught past.

No official statement from Kohli or the team has clarified whether the coach was intentionally snubbed. In the heat of a high-stakes series, what might be a fleeting moment becomes a flashpoint, raising questions about courtesy, respect, and how quickly sports interactions are judged in the social media age.

Virat Kohli’s century in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi was already a moment to savour, but what followed added an unexpected emotional layer to an otherwise intense contest. As he raised his bat to acknowledge the roaring crowd at the JSCA International Stadium, a fan managed to breach the security cordon and rushed onto the field in an attempt to meet the Indian superstar.

Kohli, who had just completed a beautifully crafted hundred under pressure, appeared momentarily taken aback as the fan approached him. Before security could intervene, the supporter reached Kohli and gently touched his feet, an act driven more by overwhelming admiration than mischief. The fan seemed visibly emotional, almost trembling, as though he had come face-to-face with a dream.

Kohli handled the moment with his characteristic calm. Rather than reacting with frustration, he offered a reassuring nod, understanding the powerful emotions cricket can stir, especially in a venue as passionate as Ranchi. Moments later, security escorted the fan off the field, but not before he glanced back with a look of fulfilment that said his day had been made.

The incident quickly became a talking point among spectators and commentators, not only for the security breach but for the raw, instinctive connection fans in India feel with Kohli. His century had already electrified the atmosphere, and this brief, unexpected interaction only amplified the sense of occasion.

For Kohli, it was another reminder of the immense love he commands across the country. For the fan, it was a fleeting but unforgettable moment with his hero. And for the match, it became one of those rare scenes that blend sport, emotion and fandom into a story that lingers well beyond the scoreboard.