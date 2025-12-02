VIDEO: Adorable! Virat Kohli Craze In Raipur Reaches Peak, Children Greet India Star With Roses Ahead Of IND Vs SA 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli received an adorable welcome in Raipur ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd ODI. The 37-year-old was visibly moved as a group of small children greeted him with rose flowers at the team hotel. Kohli comes into the game after a player of the match performance in Ranchi, with his century handing India a 1-0 lead in the series.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India arrived in the Chhattisgarh capital city late on Monday evening. The Men in Blue received a grand welcome in Raipur. Kohli was mobbed by young fans at the team hotel, who gathered around to give the former India captain flowers. Kohli to his credit, collected as many as he could as he made his way through with his luggage. A few of the kids were seen sobbing, having met their idol in person.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India will have an optional training session on Tuesday afternoon at the venue before the game on Wednesday. Given the short turnaround time and travel, the session has been made optional. However, given recent trend, both Rohit and Virat will be expected to have a few hits in the nets in the build up to the game.

The Indian cricket legends were on show in Ranchi on Sunday. Kohli scored 135 in 120 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes, scoring his runs at a stunning strike rate of 112.50. Kohli has overcome compatriot and iconic batter Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 51 Test centuries to become the batter with the most centuries in a single format of the sport.

He had the able company of Rohit who scored a quick-fire 57 at the top of the order. The duo stitched a 136-run partnership helping India post a competitive score.