'Nadia Pasand Hai...': Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Rohit Sharma Said On Virat Kohli's 52nd Century During IND Vs SA 1st ODI - Watch VIDEO

Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Rohit Sharma Said On Virat Kohli's 52nd Century During IND Vs SA 1st ODI | X

Ranchi, December 01: Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh is known for his humour and the funny things he does. In another instance, Arshdeep has revealed what Rohit Sharma said when Virat Kohli hit a century against South Africa in the first ODI at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. The video of the Indian bowler is doing rounds on social media and is being widely shared on the internet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit Sharma's Viral Reaction

Rohit Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli smashed his 52nd Century during the game against South Africa went viral on social media. The viral video showed that Arshdeep Singh was the closest person standing next to Rohit Sharma when the incident occurred.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As Virat Kohli lifted his bat in celebration and to acknowledge the crowd which was cheering for him, the cameras caught Rohit Sharma's reaction from the dressing room. He was smiling, clapping and also leaning forward in excitement for his teammate's achievement. He was also murmuring a few words and the fans became curious to know what he exactly said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Arshdeep's Hilarious Answer

Arshdeep Singh shared a video on social media to end the curiosity of the fans. He said, "Mujhe bahot message ke Rohit bhai ne Virat bhai ki century pe kya bola. Mai batata hu unhone bola ke ‘Neeli pari, laal pari, kamre mey band, mujhe Nadia pasand…" (I am getting a lot of messages asking what Rohit bhai said about Virat bhai’s century. I’ll tell you he said ‘Blue fairy, red fairy, locked in a room, I like Nadia…)

Arshdeep was not able to control his laughter while making the funny comment in the viral video and burst out in laughter as the video ends.