Harris Shield 2025: Shaurya Patil Century Powers General Education To Strength

Shaurya Patil's brilliant hundred powered General Education Academy to a strong position in the MSSA Harris Shield Super-8 League match at the Cross Maidan in Mumbai on Monday.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, General Education made 362 all out in 70 overs. Patil top scored with a brilliant 129 in 71 balls which included 16 fours and 6 maximums. The young batter played some elegant shots, helping his team pile on runs. Tanay Prasad also contributed 92, which included 12 fours. Left arm spinner Adarsh Sonawane snapped up a five-wicket haul, (5-93) in 27 overs. Coming out to chase down the total, the Babasaheb team ended the day with 41-0 in 11 overs.

At National CC Cross Maidan, batting first, the Dnyandeep outfit scored 286 all out in 60.3 overs. Shriyush Chavan top scored with 67 while Vedant Shinde made 41. Off spinner Jasmeet Singh Rishi was the pick of the bowlers snapping up (5-94) in 22.3 overs, including three maidens. Left arm spinner Vivaan Jobanputra picked (2-72) in 12 overs. In reply, Modern English School Chembur finished off day one with 67-2 in 19 overs. Rishabh Sadake scored 41.

At Worli Sports Club, batting first, VN Sule Guruji made 324 all out in 88.4 overs. Virat Rahate contributed 85 in 81 balls. Veevak Sarvankar also made 80 runs. Off spinner Aryan Desai spun a web around the opposition, snapping up a 7-wicket haul, (7-85) in 22.4 overs. The batters were foxed with his good bowling in the middle. In reply, Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ended day 1 with 13-1 in 4 overs.

At Police Gymkhana, during their first innings, Anjuman Islam English School scored 338 all out in 66.5 overs. Umar Khute top scored with a brilliant 160 in 190 balls, with 20 fours and four maximums. Aditya Pandey snapped a five-wicket haul, (5-126) in 30 overs. Coming out to chase down their total, Al-Barkaat ended day 1 with 55-1 in 10 overs.

Brief scores: General Education Academy: 362 all out in 70 overs Shaurya Patil 129, 71 balls, 92 mins, 16x4s, 6x6s, Tanay Prasad 92, 113 balls, 110 mins, 12x4s, Aarush Kolhe 33, Adarsh Sonawane 5/93, Aayush Chavan 4/113 vs Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya: 41/0 in 11 overs.

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal’s Pri.School: 286 all out in 60.3 overs (Shriyush Chavan 67, 120 balls, 7x4s, Vedant Shinde 41, Varadraj Desai 34, Himanshu Sharma 30, Jasmeet Singh 5/94 vs Modern English School, Chembur: 67/2 in 19 overs Rishabh Sadake 41).

IES VN Sule Guruji English Med. School: 324 all out in 88.4 overs Virat Rahate 85, Veevek Sarvankar 80, Nrava Bhorkar 40, Aryan Desai (OB) 7/85 vs Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Med. School: 13/1 in 4 overs.

Anjuman I-Islam Allana English School: 338 all out in 66.5 overs Umar Khute 160, 190 balls, 259 mins, 20x4s, 4x6s, Aditya Pandey (SLA) 5/126, Nameer Teli (OB) 3/35 vs Al Barkaat MMI English School: 55/1 in 10 overs.

U14 Giles Shield 2025-2026

Brief scores: Anandibai Damodar Kale Vidyalay: 284/5 Tathagat Sharma 151 Atharva Naik 37 beat Tarapur Vidya Mandir Palghar 257 all out Rudransh Shukla 51, Vihang Akre 48, Nishant Kande 36 by 27 runs.

Shri SK Roy Memo. High School:257/6 Asad Kureshi 71, Akshat Dube 56, Vivaan Desai 3/83 beat Cambridge International ICSE: 114 all out Priyanshu Singh (OB) 5/13, Dhairyarajsingh Jedega 3/37 by 143 runs.

Rajhans Vidyalaya: 161 all out Gauresh Puthran 5/10, Daksh Dange 3/60 beat St. Jude High School: 136 all out Arnav Kale 32, Rayyan Kamal 6/25 by 25 runs.

Pawar Public School Dombivali: 145 all out Smit Patil 93, Pranay Patil 3/14 lost to Bhal Gurukul: 146/4 Vihaan Thakkar 32, Aabheer Todankar 32, Parth Radaye 37* by 6 wkts.

Kapol Vidya Niketan International: 129 all out Vedant Vaje 3/13 lost t by Swami Vivekanand International School: 130/0 Kiaan Prajapti 70, Panav Mulani 39 by 10 wkts.

BD Somani International School: 61 all out Athang Karmarkar (LBG) 6/07, Abhiraj Dhamankar (RAM) 4/41 lost to Swami Vivekanand International SSC Borivali :64/1 by 9 wkts.

Ryan International Malad: 134 all out Hridhan 4/21 lost to Gopi Birla Memorial :135/2 Chareet Bokadia 56*, Arav Mehta 37* by 8 wkts.