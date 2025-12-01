Cricket NSW Removes Former Australian Opener Michael Slater’s Life Membership After Domestic Violence Conviction

Michael Slater | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Canberra, December 01: Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been stripped of his life membership by Cricket NSW following his conviction in a series of domestic violence cases. The decision was confirmed during Cricket NSW’s ordinary general meeting held on Monday evening.

Slater had pleaded guilty earlier this year to multiple offences, including choking, stalking, assault and burglary. The charges related to incidents that took place between late 2023 and early 2024.

A court handed him a four-year suspended sentence, taking into account that he had already spent more than 12 months in custody. The judge also highlighted Slater’s long battle with alcohol dependency, along with several past incidents that involved protection orders issued by five different women dating back to 2016.

Once regarded as one of Australia’s most reliable Test openers, Slater represented the national team in 74 Test matches between 1993 and 2001. He formed a successful opening partnership with Mark Taylor and was part of some of Australian cricket’s most memorable moments, including the era that featured Shane Warne’s famous “ball of the century.” Despite his significant sporting legacy, Cricket NSW stated that off-field behaviour and personal conduct must take priority when assessing honours such as life membership.

Slater was inducted into the Cricket NSW Hall of Fame in 2015 and awarded life membership in 2016, reflecting both his playing career and his later work as a commentator. After retiring from international cricket, he became a regular face in sports broadcasting, most recently working with the Seven Network until his contract ended in 2021.

Cricket NSW said the decision to revoke life membership was made after reviewing the seriousness of his offences and the organisation’s commitment to maintaining high standards of conduct across all levels of the game.