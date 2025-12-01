VIDEO Shows Virat Kohli Skipping Team India's Cake Cutting Celebration At Hotel After Snubbing Gautam Gambhir Inside Dressing Room

VIDEO Shows Virat Kohli Skipping Team India's Cake Cutting Celebration | X

Ranchi, December 01: Team India's victory celebrations took a dramatic turn on Sunday after videos surfaced on social media showing Virat Kohli walking past a cake cutting ceremony without joining in. The incident allegedly occurred moments after Team India defeated South Africa by 17 runs in the first ODI in Ranchi.

A video from the team hotel went viral on social media, showing Team India skipper KL Rahul cutting a cake to celebrate the win. Hotel staff can also be seen in the video as the ceremony was reportedly organised by the hotel. While the other players cheered around the captain, Virat Kohli entered the lobby, noticed the celebration, but did not stop despite being called. He walked straight to the elevator, leaving his teammates behind.

Unusual Reaction

The incident sparked speculations on social media about Virat Kohli's unusual reaction. Another clip also went viral from the JSCA Stadium, where Virat Kohli completely ignored Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir while he was entering the dressing room.

Dressing Room Environment

The incident sparked speculations that the relations between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli are not as good as they should be.

Meanwhile, on the field India put up a strong all-round show to take a 1-0 lead in the three match series against South Africa. India managed to post a formidable total of 349 runs as Virat Kohli scored his 52nd century in ODIs. Rohit Sharma also continued his good run and scored 57 runs.

1-0 Ahead In The Series

Chasing the target, South Africa managed to get to 332 as Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana produced crucial breakthroughs in the final overs. Many videos are surfacing on social media with reports of internal tensions surfacing in the team. The fans will be eyeing how the atmosphere of the team unfolds in the remaining two ODIs in Raipur and Visakhapatnam.