ISPL Season 3 Auction: 408 Players Set To Go Under The Hammer On December 9 In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis-ball T10 tournament, announced that the player auction for Season 3 will be held on December 9 in Mumbai, as the excitement and anticipation for yet another blockbuster season builds up.

408 players from 101 cities will go under the hammer as eight franchises prepare to build their squads for a bigger, better and bolder edition of the league. The Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat will play host to Season 3, which gets underway from January 9 to February 6, 2026, as quoted from a release by ISPL.

A total of 400 players have been shortlisted following rigorous trials, including 30 under-19 talents. In addition, each of the eight teams will choose one player as their scout pick from the existing Season 3 registered pool to be included in the auction, expanding the overall pool size to 408.

Players will be divided into six categories: U-19, West Zone, East Zone, Central Zone, South Zone and North Zone. Each player will enter the auction with a base price of Rs3 lakh. In a major boost, the purse has been increased from Rs1 crore to Rs1.5 crore, while the squad size expanded from 16 to 18.

Adding further tactical depth, franchises will be able to use the "Googly Power", a unique veto mechanism that allows a sudden bid jump of Rs1 lakh during high-intensity bidding battles. The six teams from last season will have two RTM cards each, allowing them to match the highest bid on their Season 2 players and reacquire them during the auction.

Franchise owners can bid without any maximum limit for any player, and each team must select a minimum of two players from each zone including retained players. Squads must also feature at least two U-19 players, with one U-19 player and one player from each zone required to be part of the playing XI in every match. Additionally, all 18 squad members must play at least one match during Season 3.

ISPL is backed by a strong leadership group featuring Core Committee Members Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale and Suraj Samat, whose collective vision has been central to the league's rapid rise, scale and popularity.

Sachin Tendulkar, ISPL Core Committee Member, said, "Season 3 of the ISPL is another important step for grassroots cricket in India. Each year, we see new faces and strong talent coming through from different parts of the country. This auction is a key moment for players because it gives them a fair platform to be noticed. I am keen to see how these youngsters approach the challenge and make the most of the opportunity in front of them," as quoted from a release by ISPL.

Ashish Shelar, ISPL Core Committee Member, said, "The response to Season 3 has been remarkable, especially with players coming from 101 different cities across India. The diversity of talent this year is truly exceptional, with players coming from across the country with equal passion and ambition. It demonstrates the scale at which ISPL has grown and the trust it has earned in our country. I am confident that Season 3 will set new benchmarks in competitiveness and inclusivity."

Minal Amol Kale, ISPL Core Committee Member, said, "The excitement leading into this auction is incredibly high, especially with the number of exciting talent who impressed during trials. As the league expands, so does the opportunity for these players to become household names and inspire future generations. Fans can expect intense bidding, exciting team combinations and plenty of surprises when the hammer goes down. I can't wait to watch which new stars rise through this platform and capture the imagination of the country."

Suraj Samat, ISPL Core Committee Member and League Commissioner, said, "This year's auction has been designed to reflect the highest professional standards, in line with the league's growing stature. From the structured bidding order to the introduction of the 'Googly Power,' every element has been created to ensure transparency, fairness and strategic depth. The enthusiasm shown by franchises during the trials indicates how seriously they are preparing for the season. We have also invested heavily in technology, analytics and operations to deliver an auction experience that matches global best practices. With an expanded purse and larger squads, teams have more flexibility than ever before. The quality of talent available this year has raised expectations across all franchises. I am looking forward to a fierce contest and a tournament that pushes the boundaries of grassroots cricket."

In a move that has captured attention across the country, ISPL had revealed that the season's Most Valuable Player (MVP) will take home a brand-new Porsche 911, one of the most prestigious rewards in India's franchise sports landscape.

ISPL's growing stature is also reflected in its expansion, with Delhi Superheros (Salman Khan) and Ahmedabad Lions (Ajay Devgn) joining the roster this season. They will feature alongside defending champions Majhi Mumbai (Amitabh Bachchan), Tiigers of Kolkata (Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan), Srinagar Ke Veer (Akshay Kumar), Chennai Singams (Suriya), Bengaluru Strikers (Hrithik Roshan) and Falcon Risers Hyderabad (Ram Charan).

With the introduction of a new retention policy allowing each franchise to retain one player, the Season 3 Auction is expected to be even more strategic and intensely competitive.

