 Rift Between Rohit Sharma & Gautam Gambhir? India Coach, Ex-Captain Have Animated Chat In Viral Dressing Room Photo
India sealed a return to winning ways with a nervy 17-run success over South Africa in the 1st ODI at Ranchi on Sunday. Virat Kohli top scored with 135 while Rohit Sharma also chipped in with a handy 57 to set the tone for success. During the game, Rohit was seen having an animated discussion with Gambhir in the dressing room, photos of which have sparked debate online.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:47 AM IST
Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir seemed to be at loggerheads during a dressing room interaction in the IND vs SA 1st ODI on Sunday. The Men in Blue clinched a thrilling win, underscored by the dominance of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The duo stitched another century partnership and shut down any concerns regarding their form or game time.

Now images of a dressing room chat having gone viral on social media. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen chatting with Rohit Sharma. Gambhir maintained his stoic pose and seemed animated.

The discussion seemingly was not restricted to the dressing room. Gambhir and Rohit were also seen in talks after the game in the team hotel lobby. The nature of the conversation is naturally private but judging by Gambhir's expression and Rohit's reaction it seems all is not too well in the Indian dressing room.

