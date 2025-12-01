Rift Between Rohit Sharma & Gautam Gambhir? India Coach, Ex-Captain Have Animated Chat In Viral Dressing Room Photo

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir seemed to be at loggerheads during a dressing room interaction in the IND vs SA 1st ODI on Sunday. The Men in Blue clinched a thrilling win, underscored by the dominance of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The duo stitched another century partnership and shut down any concerns regarding their form or game time.

Now images of a dressing room chat having gone viral on social media. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen chatting with Rohit Sharma. Gambhir maintained his stoic pose and seemed animated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The discussion seemingly was not restricted to the dressing room. Gambhir and Rohit were also seen in talks after the game in the team hotel lobby. The nature of the conversation is naturally private but judging by Gambhir's expression and Rohit's reaction it seems all is not too well in the Indian dressing room.