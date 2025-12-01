 'Just Playing One Form..': Virat Kohli SHUTS DOWN Rumours Of Test Return Despite Ranchi Heroics
Virat Kohli turned back the clock with a sensational century in India's 17-run win over South Africa in the 1st ODI at Ranchi. Kohli broke a slew of records in his statement innings. The 37-year-old was reportedly linked with a retirement U-turn from Test cricket, but the former India captain shut down those rumours suggesting his focus was only on one format of the game.

Sreehari Menon
Updated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 08:36 AM IST
Playing his first game on Indian soil in more than 10 months, Virat Kohli delivered an ODI masterclass on Sunday. The former India captain smashed a stunning 135 helping India to a 17-run victory in Ranchi. Kohli as has long been the case, controlled the tempo of India's innings to perfection leading them to a 1-0 series lead heading into Raipur.

Kohli has been under intense scrutiny in the media given his game time. The 37-year-old is active only in ODI cricket where his future is being debated. Rumours of a Test return, amid India's struggles went viral before the 1st ODI. However after the game, Kohli confirmed he had no such ideas now, or in the future.

"That is how it is always going to be - I am just playing one form of the game," Virat Kohli said in the post match presentation ceremony.

Did Kohli take a veiled dig at selectors?

As per reports, the Ajit Agarkar led selection committee wants both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy starting next month. After the IND vs SA series, India's next ODI commitments are in January, following which there is a 6 month break for the England series.

Kohli isn't too concerned about game time, suggesting that most of his preparation is mental. The 37-year-old pointed to his experience, suggesting his 300+ ODI career helps him be in the zone when the match rolls in.

"I have never been a believer of preparation. All my cricket has been mental. As long as my physical levels are up and the mental sharpness is there, then you know it is fine. I took a day off before the game. I am 37 and need time for recovery.

I've played 300-odd ODI games and so much cricket, if you're in touch with the game and are able to hit balls in the practice, if you bat for an hour or two in the nets, you know you're good," he added.

