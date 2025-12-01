Messi India Tour: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Trains For Exhibition Match, To Play With Government School Kids Vs Argentina Legend

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is practising along with football players here ahead of a match against football legend Lionel Messi’s team on December 13. The match is to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal here as part of Messi’s ‘GOAT Tour 2025’. The Chief Minister, who is an avid football lover, is training 45 minutes every day to prepare himself for the friendly match.

He hit the field on Sunday night after day-long engagements to play with young players under the floodlights. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said he took part in an energetic practice session. CM Revanth Reddy will be leading a team of selected players from the city in the match against Team Messi. The Argentinian superstar will be in Hyderabad on December 13 and the Chief Minister has already described it as an exciting moment for the city.

“I look forward to welcoming and hosting G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi on December 13. It is an exciting moment for our city and for every football fan who has dreamt of seeing a legend like you on our soil. Hyderabad is ready to host him with warmth, pride and the spirit that defines our people,” Chief Minister Reddy posted on X. Messi had earlier announced that Hyderabad has been added to his visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Football fans in Hyderabad are eagerly waiting to see the legend in action in the match between ‘Revanth Reddy 9 vs Lionel Messi 10’. The Chief Minister will wear Jersey number 9, and Messi his famous jersey number 10. Selected players from government schools are likely to be part of ‘RR9’ team.

It will not just be football action as the state government is planning to invite Messi to serve as the global brand ambassador for its 'Telangana Rising' initiative. The Chief Minister is trying to rope in the football legend to project the state’s dynamism to the world through sports, tourism, investment promotion and youth outreach. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana’s Vision-2047 will be showcased during the friendly match. The match will be part of the two-year celebrations of the Congress government.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It has planned a series of programmes, beginning with the Chief Minister’s visits to the districts from December 1. The government is also making elaborate arrangements for ‘Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit’ scheduled to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

Telangana’s Vision 2047 document will be unveiled during the event to be attended by global leaders and achievers in various fields. As sports and tourism are key components of the vision, Messi’s visit is expected to add more significance to the grand celebrations. --IANS ms/rad