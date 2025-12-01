 Messi India Tour: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Trains For Exhibition Match, To Play With Government School Kids Vs Argentina Legend
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMessi India Tour: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Trains For Exhibition Match, To Play With Government School Kids Vs Argentina Legend

Messi India Tour: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Trains For Exhibition Match, To Play With Government School Kids Vs Argentina Legend

Lionel Messi will land in Hyderabad on December 13 amid much fanfare. The Argentine legend will play a 7v7 exhibition match against government school kids, with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also set to feature. An avid football fan, Reddy was spotted trainig on Sunday for the game in two weeks time.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
article-image

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is practising along with football players here ahead of a match against football legend Lionel Messi’s team on December 13. The match is to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal here as part of Messi’s ‘GOAT Tour 2025’. The Chief Minister, who is an avid football lover, is training 45 minutes every day to prepare himself for the friendly match.

He hit the field on Sunday night after day-long engagements to play with young players under the floodlights. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said he took part in an energetic practice session. CM Revanth Reddy will be leading a team of selected players from the city in the match against Team Messi. The Argentinian superstar will be in Hyderabad on December 13 and the Chief Minister has already described it as an exciting moment for the city.

“I look forward to welcoming and hosting G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi on December 13. It is an exciting moment for our city and for every football fan who has dreamt of seeing a legend like you on our soil. Hyderabad is ready to host him with warmth, pride and the spirit that defines our people,” Chief Minister Reddy posted on X. Messi had earlier announced that Hyderabad has been added to his visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.

Football fans in Hyderabad are eagerly waiting to see the legend in action in the match between ‘Revanth Reddy 9 vs Lionel Messi 10’. The Chief Minister will wear Jersey number 9, and Messi his famous jersey number 10. Selected players from government schools are likely to be part of ‘RR9’ team.

FPJ Shorts
Pani-Puri Lovers Stay Alert! UP Woman's Jaw Dislocates While Eating Golgappa; Leaves Doctor Helpless As Mouth Remained Stuck Open | VIDEO
Pani-Puri Lovers Stay Alert! UP Woman's Jaw Dislocates While Eating Golgappa; Leaves Doctor Helpless As Mouth Remained Stuck Open | VIDEO
Household Savings In India Skyrocket From ₹50.1 Lakh Crore In 2022-23 To ₹54.61 Lakh Crore In 2023-24
Household Savings In India Skyrocket From ₹50.1 Lakh Crore In 2022-23 To ₹54.61 Lakh Crore In 2023-24
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended Till December 7; Over 15,000 Posts Up For Grabs
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended Till December 7; Over 15,000 Posts Up For Grabs
Maharashtra Local Body Polls On Dec 2: Political Rivalries & Legal Hurdles Take Center Stage
Maharashtra Local Body Polls On Dec 2: Political Rivalries & Legal Hurdles Take Center Stage

It will not just be football action as the state government is planning to invite Messi to serve as the global brand ambassador for its 'Telangana Rising' initiative. The Chief Minister is trying to rope in the football legend to project the state’s dynamism to the world through sports, tourism, investment promotion and youth outreach. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana’s Vision-2047 will be showcased during the friendly match. The match will be part of the two-year celebrations of the Congress government.

Read Also
MCA Issues Ticketing Advisory Ahead Of Lionel Messi's December 14 Event At Wankhede Stadium In...
article-image

It has planned a series of programmes, beginning with the Chief Minister’s visits to the districts from December 1. The government is also making elaborate arrangements for ‘Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit’ scheduled to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

Telangana’s Vision 2047 document will be unveiled during the event to be attended by global leaders and achievers in various fields. As sports and tourism are key components of the vision, Messi’s visit is expected to add more significance to the grand celebrations. --IANS ms/rad

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Messi India Tour: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Trains For Exhibition Match, To Play With Government...

Messi India Tour: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Trains For Exhibition Match, To Play With Government...

'I Am Still Looking To Get Better Every Day...': Virat Kohli On Mindset

'I Am Still Looking To Get Better Every Day...': Virat Kohli On Mindset

Viral Mystery Girl Revealed! Proud RCB Fan With 2M+ Insta Followers Breaks Internet During IND Vs SA...

Viral Mystery Girl Revealed! Proud RCB Fan With 2M+ Insta Followers Breaks Internet During IND Vs SA...

VIDEO: Ajax Clash Abandoned After OUTRAGEOUS FIREWORKS Display, Players Take Cover 5 Minutes Into...

VIDEO: Ajax Clash Abandoned After OUTRAGEOUS FIREWORKS Display, Players Take Cover 5 Minutes Into...

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Takes 4 Flights In 8 Days Despite Neck Injury, Could Miss...

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Takes 4 Flights In 8 Days Despite Neck Injury, Could Miss...