 Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Takes 4 Flights In 8 Days Despite Neck Injury, Could Miss IND Vs SA T20Is; Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Takes 4 Flights In 8 Days Despite Neck Injury, Could Miss IND Vs SA T20Is; Report

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Takes 4 Flights In 8 Days Despite Neck Injury, Could Miss IND Vs SA T20Is; Report

India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill is recovering from a neck injury suffered during the Eden Gardens Test. Gill is currently back home in Chandigarh but will report to BCCI's CoE to begin rehabilitation. Despite the delicate nature of his injury, Shubman has taken as many as 4 flights in 8 days, rising his participation in the IND vs SA T20Is.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
article-image

BCCI are taking a cautious approach with Shubman Gill and the opener is likely to miss out on the IND vs SA t20I series. Gill suffered a neck spasm during the Eden Gardens Test and was since ruled out of the game in Guwahati and the subsequent ODI series. The 26-year-old is yet to resume batting and is expected to do so at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru this week.

The India vs South Africa T20Is kick off on December 9. BCCI is yet to name a squad for the 5-match series. Gill is India's vice-captain in T20Is and with the T20 World Cup in two months, each game becomes crucial.

Gill however has travelled extensively despite the injury. Desperate to play the 2nd Test, the Indian captain had travelled to Guwahati before being ruled out of contention. He then travelled to Mumbai to consult to consult doctors. With rest advised, Gill returned home to Chandigarh.

TOI reports that Gill underwent physiotherapy sessions in Mumbai before flying to Chandigarh. He is expected in Bengaluru this week. While air travel is unadvisable, Shubman is set to have experienced no discomfort. Should he be fit, Gill walks straight into the Indian team across formats.

FPJ Shorts
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth ₹1,400 Crore From Adani Green Energy In Gujarat
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth ₹1,400 Crore From Adani Green Energy In Gujarat
Delhi Boy Turns Roadside Stone Into ₹5000 Artistic Clock, Makes Profit Of 987%+ In Few Minutes | WATCH
Delhi Boy Turns Roadside Stone Into ₹5000 Artistic Clock, Makes Profit Of 987%+ In Few Minutes | WATCH
PM Modi Mourns Sivaganga Bus Crash That Killed 12, Injures 40; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia
PM Modi Mourns Sivaganga Bus Crash That Killed 12, Injures 40; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia
India’s Manufacturing Industry Registers Another Round Of Impressive Growth, Total New Orders & Output Expand At Above-Trend Rates
India’s Manufacturing Industry Registers Another Round Of Impressive Growth, Total New Orders & Output Expand At Above-Trend Rates

Barring any setbacks, the 26-year-old should play some part in the South Africa T20Is. The BCCI is expected to name the squad for the series this week. The selectors will be keen to assess the opener's condition before making a call on his participation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Takes 4 Flights In 8 Days Despite Neck Injury, Could Miss...

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Takes 4 Flights In 8 Days Despite Neck Injury, Could Miss...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: India Settle For Silver Medal After Hard-Fought 0-1 Loss To Belgium

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: India Settle For Silver Medal After Hard-Fought 0-1 Loss To Belgium

Rift Between Rohit Sharma & Gautam Gambhir? India Coach, Ex-Captain Have Animated Chat In Viral...

Rift Between Rohit Sharma & Gautam Gambhir? India Coach, Ex-Captain Have Animated Chat In Viral...

Fact Check: Was MS Dhoni Present During IND Vs SA 1st ODI In Ranchi? Ex-Captain's Photo At JSCA...

Fact Check: Was MS Dhoni Present During IND Vs SA 1st ODI In Ranchi? Ex-Captain's Photo At JSCA...

'No Question About It..': India Batting Coach Kotak Hails Virat Kohli After Ranchi Show, Has No...

'No Question About It..': India Batting Coach Kotak Hails Virat Kohli After Ranchi Show, Has No...