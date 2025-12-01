Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Takes 4 Flights In 8 Days Despite Neck Injury, Could Miss IND Vs SA T20Is; Report

BCCI are taking a cautious approach with Shubman Gill and the opener is likely to miss out on the IND vs SA t20I series. Gill suffered a neck spasm during the Eden Gardens Test and was since ruled out of the game in Guwahati and the subsequent ODI series. The 26-year-old is yet to resume batting and is expected to do so at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru this week.

The India vs South Africa T20Is kick off on December 9. BCCI is yet to name a squad for the 5-match series. Gill is India's vice-captain in T20Is and with the T20 World Cup in two months, each game becomes crucial.

Gill however has travelled extensively despite the injury. Desperate to play the 2nd Test, the Indian captain had travelled to Guwahati before being ruled out of contention. He then travelled to Mumbai to consult to consult doctors. With rest advised, Gill returned home to Chandigarh.

TOI reports that Gill underwent physiotherapy sessions in Mumbai before flying to Chandigarh. He is expected in Bengaluru this week. While air travel is unadvisable, Shubman is set to have experienced no discomfort. Should he be fit, Gill walks straight into the Indian team across formats.

Barring any setbacks, the 26-year-old should play some part in the South Africa T20Is. The BCCI is expected to name the squad for the series this week. The selectors will be keen to assess the opener's condition before making a call on his participation.