 Viral Mystery Girl Revealed! Proud RCB Fan With 2M+ Insta Followers Breaks Internet During IND Vs SA 1st ODI With Adorable Reaction On Kohli's Ton
Team India has served a blockbuster Sunday to cricket fans with a clinical win against South Africa in the 1st ODI at Ranchi Stadium. Although a mystery girl present in the stands during the match also stole an equal amount of attention on the Internet with her adorable reaction to Virat Kohli's 83rd hundred. The girl is 'breaking' the Internet with users demanding to reveal her identity.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Team India and veteran batter Virat Kohli have served a blockbuster Sunday to cricket fans with a clinical win against South Africa in the 1st ODI. Although a mystery girl present in the stands during the match also stole an equal amount of attention on the Internet with her adorable reaction to Virat Kohli's 83rd hundred at Ranchi Stadium. The girl is certainly 'breaking' the Internet with users pleading to reveal her identity and social media handle.

After an array of posts on her adorable reaction, the netizens have finally made it to her Instagram handle, and to everyone's surprise, the mystery girl is already an established influencer with more than 2 million followers on her Instagram. She is based out of Mumbai and identified as Riya Verma, who also goes by @_bachuuuu on her Instagram handle.

TAKE A LOOK:

Riya is a proud RCB fan as she can be seen supporting the defending champions franchise of IPL in several posts on her feed. She has also noted Acting, Gaming & lifestyle as her leading arenas where she works.

Riya was captured by the picky cameramen of the cricket matches who always spot fans with viral-worthy reactions. She was seen completely amused and filled with euphoric joy soon after Virat Kohli completed his 83rd hundred in his international career.

article-image

Sapne Se Kam Nahi- Riya Verma

Riya recently took to her Instagram handle to share her feelings after witnessing the power-packed performance by the Indian team. Referring to Virat Kohli, she said, "Guys, samne baithke, unko dekhna etni pass se, aur century dekhna, yeh koi sapne se kam nahi hain, honestly."

Several known and unknown users have tagged her in Instagram stories after spotting her on the camera. The girl has since become a sensation on the Internet.

