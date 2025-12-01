Pani-Puri Lovers Stay Alert! UP Woman's Jaw Dislocates While Eating Golgappa; Leaves Doctor Helpless As Mouth Remained Stuck Open | VIDEO | X @PuneetP78555204

A casual snack outing turned into a frightening medical emergency in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district after a woman’s jaw dislocated while eating a golgappa. The incident, captured on video, has quickly gone viral, sparking shock and concern among pani-puri lovers across the country.

The woman, identified as Inkila Devi, was visiting a nearby clinic with a family member when they decided to stop at a roadside golgappa stall. According to her accompanist, they were feeling thirsty and thought of having some golgappas before heading back. While the companion finished her serving without any trouble, Inkila’s attempt to fit a large golgappa into her mouth went terribly wrong.

As soon as she tried to bite into the snack, her jaw suddenly dislocated, leaving her mouth stuck open and causing immense discomfort. Shocked family members immediately rushed her back to the clinic. Doctors administered initial treatment but soon realised her condition needed more advanced care. She was subsequently referred to a higher medical center for specialized attention.

The accompanist confirmed that such an incident had never happened to Inkila before, making it all the more alarming. Doctors reportedly struggled to close her mouth due to the severity of the dislocation.

While golgappas are a beloved Indian snack, experts advise savoring them mindfully, especially avoiding excessively large portions that may strain the jaw.

All About Jaw Dislocation:

A dislocated jaw occurs when the lower jawbone (mandible) is forced out of its normal position at the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), preventing the mouth from closing properly. It is a medical emergency that requires prompt attention from a healthcare professional, who will gently move the jaw back into place.