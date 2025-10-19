 Railway Doctor’s Quick Action At Palakkad Junction Saves Passenger After Sudden Jaw Dislocation; Video Of On-Platform Treatment Goes Viral
AditiUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
Palakkad: A video shared by Southern Railway has drawn wide attention after capturing a railway doctor manually treating a passenger’s jaw dislocation on the platform of Palakkad Junction, Kerala.

The 24-year-old passenger, travelling on the Kanniyakumari–Dibrugarh Vivek Express, suffered the injury just before the train’s departure but was able to continue his journey without delay after on-site treatment.

Doctor Performs Real-Time Manual Reduction

The footage shows Dr Jithin PS, Divisional Medical Officer (DMO) of Palakkad, performing a manual reduction of the passenger’s dislocated jaw, a recognised medical procedure involving downward and backward pressure on the mandible to restore alignment.

Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dislocations are often triggered by excessive mouth opening, such as during yawning, and require prompt correction to prevent complications.

According to medical references such as the MSD Manuals, the procedure demonstrated by Dr Jithin followed standard clinical practice for TMJ reduction. His timely intervention prevented further distress to the passenger and ensured that the Vivek Express departed on schedule.

Public Response Highlights Trust In Railway Medical Services

The incident took place on the platform of Palakkad Junction, one of Kerala’s largest and best-maintained railway stations, located around four kilometres from the city’s KSRTC bus stand. The Southern Railway’s post has since attracted numerous comments, with users sharing personal experiences of similar medical incidents and praising the efficiency of the railway medical team.

The quick, coordinated response has drawn attention to the readiness of railway healthcare units in managing medical emergencies on-site. Many online users said that such immediate interventions on railway premises stand in contrast to delays often faced in non-specialised settings, reinforcing public trust in the system’s ability to respond effectively during travel emergencies.

