Punjab: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Shot Dead During Live Match In Mohali; Bambiha Gang Claims Responsibility | VIDEO

Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Shot Dead During Live Match In Mohali | X

Mohali, December 15: In a shocking incident, a kabaddi player was shot dead in front of the players and spectators during live match in Punjab's Mohali. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. There are reports that kabaddi player Rana Balachauria was killed during the live Sohana Kabaddi Cup held in Mohali on Monday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per reports, the attackers approached Rana under the pretext of taking a selfie and opened fire at him. There are also reports that famous Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh was expected to perform during the kabaddi event, however, the incident occurred his arrival at the venue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There are reports that the assailants arrived on a bike and asked Rana for a selfie before shooting him. The attackers then fled from the spot on their bike. Rana suffered critical injuries in the attack after which he was reportedly rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The hospital authorities said that Rana succumbed to his injuries. There are reports that the gunmen fired four to five rounds of bullets at Rana and he suffered around four to five bullet injuries. There are reports that there was bullet wounds on his face and also on the upper part of his body.

Bambiha Gang Takes Responsibility

As per reports from India Today, Bambiha gang claimed responsibility for the killing. They claimed that the victim gave shelter to the murderers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The claims were made in a social media post which is now viral. The post further claimed that Rana was also linked to Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. They also warned other players not to participate in Jaggu-sponsored kabaddi teams.

The police have sent the dead body for post-mortem and have initiated an investigation into the matter. There are no reports of any arrest in connection with the matter so far.