Punjab: Young Kabaddi Player Tejpal Singh Shot Dead In Broad Daylight Near SSP Office In Jagraon; Police Suspect Personal Enmity

Ludhiana: A 25-year-old Kabaddi player was shot dead in broad daylight in Jagraon city on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Tejpal Singh.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place near the office of the Ludhiana (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), around 45 km from the district headquarters.

Singh, who had visited the city for personal reasons, was brutally beaten by a group of five or six assailants before being shot dead in public, police said, adding that he was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

SSP Ankur Gupta said the accused have been identified and police teams have been dispatched to nab them.

It could be a case of personal enmity, he added.

CCTV footage is being analysed and further investigation is underway, an official said.

