Major Twist In VIP Number Plate ‘HR 88B 8888’ Sold For ₹1.17 Cr; Here's Why It Will Be Re-Auctioned

The VIP number plate ‘HR88B8888’, which went viral on social media last week after being sold for a whopping ₹1.17 crore in Haryana, making it the costliest number plate in the country, is set to be auctioned again.

The re-auction has been ordered because the winning bidder failed to pay the amount within the stipulated timeframe. The deadline to deposit the ₹1.17 crore bid was 12 pm on 1 December.

Sudhir Kumar, Director of Transportation Services at Romulus Solutions Private Limited, had placed the winning bid for the VIP number. After two days of bidding, he successfully secured the number.

Kumar on Sunday said he had attempted twice on Saturday night to deposit the bid amount but failed due to a technical issue. He added that his family was also opposed to spending such a large sum on a number plate.

About The VIP Number

The premium number stands out visually because the uppercase ‘B’ resembles the digit 8, making the sequence appear as a unique string of eights. The breakdown of the number is: HR for Haryana, 88 for the specific RTO, B for the series, and 8888 as the four-digit registration number.

For the unversed, Haryana conducts weekly online auctions for VIP or “fancy” number plates. Between Friday 5 pm and Monday 9 am, bidders can apply for the number of their choice, after which the bidding process begins and continues until Wednesday 5 pm, when results are announced. The auction is conducted entirely online through the official fancy number portal of the Parivahan system.