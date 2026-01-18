 'Indian Men Are Crazy For Beautiful Pakistani Girls': Pak Woman Claims Immigration Officer Flirted With Her - Watch Viral Video
Pakistani woman sparked online debate after sharing a video claiming an Indian immigration officer flirted with her during a casual conversation at the airport. The light-hearted exchange, narrated in Urdu, went viral on X, drawing mixed reactions. While some found it harmless and funny, others questioned professionalism at immigration counters

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
A video posted by Pakistani woman claiming to be an actress has triggered widespread discussion online after she claimed to have had an unexpected and light-hearted exchange with an Indian immigration officer. The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), quickly gained traction for its candid storytelling and cross-border context.

Casual conversation turns into viral moment

In the video, the woman narrates that the interaction began like any routine immigration check. The officer reportedly asked her where she was from, to which she replied, “Karachi.” He then asked whether she was Urdu-speaking and suggested they continue the conversation in Urdu, instantly shifting the tone from formal to conversational.

According to her, the officer went on to ask if she worked as cabin crew. When she denied it, he allegedly remarked that her dressing sense and posture made him assume so. She further claimed that he told her, “You are something,” prompting her to jokingly reply, “I am nothing.”

She added that the officer teased her by saying he would make her wait at immigration unless she revealed what she did for a living. She said she responded humorously, referencing India-Pakistan dynamics, before eventually telling him she was an actress. The conversation, she claimed, continued with questions that were not typically asked during immigration clearance.

As the clip spread, netizens flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. One user wrote, “Isme burai kya hai? Beauty ka kadr karna jante hai Indian men. Some Pakistani girls are abnormally beautiful.”

Another commented, “She is self eulogising. Every young man on earth is crazy about beautiful girls.”

Others saw the incident as mutual banter. “Toh tum dono flirt kar rahe the ek dusre ke sath… nice,” a user remarked, while another simply called the entire episode “hilarious.”

The video divided viewers, with some interpreting the interaction as harmless flirting, while others questioned whether such exchanges were appropriate in an official setting. Immigration officials are generally expected to maintain strict professionalism, though no formal complaint or confirmation regarding the incident has emerged so far.

Note: FPJ cannot verify the authenticity of the post. The video clip was used from X's @NaziaSanam7's account.

