'Bilkul Bakwas… Better Luck Next Time': Dhruv Rathee Responds, Mocks Viral Cheating Rumours | Video

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has hit back at viral rumours alleging he cheated on his wife, choosing humour and sarcasm over outrage in a short video response shared on social media.

The rumours stemmed from a 'Spill the Tea' trend online, where an unverified claim suggested Rathee had flirted with an influencer four to five months ago. No evidence was shared to support the allegation.

Rathee’s Sarcastic Video Response

In a 55–56 second video posted on January 17 Rathee addressed the allegations with visible amusement. Laughing off the claims, he mocked the rumour-mongers for what he described as their “poor effort” at fabrication, pointing out the complete absence of evidence.

Without naming anyone, he tells those spreading the story to “try harder next time,” making it clear he finds the accusations too absurd to warrant a serious response.

“Arre yaar… maine apni biwi ko cheat kiya? Seriously? Itna bhi effort nahi daal sakte the ek achhi si fake story banane mein. Chaar–paanch mahine pehle flirt kiya, influencer ke saath… aur proof? Zero. Bilkul bakwaas. Better luck next time,” Rathee said in the video, dismissing the speculation as baseless.

Supporters Applaud ‘Unbothered’ Approach

Many users praised Rathee’s calm and humorous response, with comments lauding his ability to turn baseless accusations into content. Supporters noted that such personal attacks often surface when his videos watched by over 25 million subscribers critically examine Indian politics and governance.