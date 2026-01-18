 'Bilkul Bakwas… Better Luck Next Time': Dhruv Rathee Responds, Mocks Viral Cheating Rumours | Video
YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has responded to viral rumours alleging he cheated on his wife with a sarcastic video. Dismissing the unverified claims as baseless, Rathee mocked the lack of evidence and called the speculation “bilkul bakwas.” The rumours had circulated widely on social media.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee laughs off viral cheating rumours in a short video, calling the unverified claims “bilkul bakwas” and mocking the lack of any evidence behind the speculation. | X/@DhruvRathee

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has hit back at viral rumours alleging he cheated on his wife, choosing humour and sarcasm over outrage in a short video response shared on social media.

The rumours stemmed from a 'Spill the Tea' trend online, where an unverified claim suggested Rathee had flirted with an influencer four to five months ago. No evidence was shared to support the allegation.

Rathee’s Sarcastic Video Response

In a 55–56 second video posted on January 17 Rathee addressed the allegations with visible amusement. Laughing off the claims, he mocked the rumour-mongers for what he described as their “poor effort” at fabrication, pointing out the complete absence of evidence.

In the brief video, Rathee respondsed with sarcasm, laughing off the allegations and questioning their credibility. He mocked the rumour for being poorly fabricated, points out the complete lack of proof, and dismisses claims of flirting with an influencer months ago as baseless gossip.

Without naming anyone, he tells those spreading the story to “try harder next time,” making it clear he finds the accusations too absurd to warrant a serious response.

“Arre yaar… maine apni biwi ko cheat kiya? Seriously? Itna bhi effort nahi daal sakte the ek achhi si fake story banane mein. Chaar–paanch mahine pehle flirt kiya, influencer ke saath… aur proof? Zero. Bilkul bakwaas. Better luck next time,” Rathee said in the video, dismissing the speculation as baseless.

Supporters Applaud ‘Unbothered’ Approach

Many users praised Rathee’s calm and humorous response, with comments lauding his ability to turn baseless accusations into content. Supporters noted that such personal attacks often surface when his videos watched by over 25 million subscribers critically examine Indian politics and governance.

