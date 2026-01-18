UP Shocker: Truck Crashes Into Queued Cars In Jhansi Toll Plaza, Worker Flung Onto Bonnet | Video

A toll worker is seen dangling on the bonnet of a speeding truck after it rammed into queued vehicles at Semri toll plaza in Jhansi, | X/@SachinGupta

Jhansi: Disturbing CCTV footage from Uttar Pradesh’s Semri toll plaza in Jhansi has surfaced on social media, capturing the terrifying moment a speeding truck rammed into vehicles queued at the toll booth, violently flinging a toll worker onto the truck’s bonnet amid chaos.

The incident occurred on January 18.

High-Speed Truck Crashes Into Stationary Vehicles

The footage shows several cars lined up in a toll lane, stationary in a typical queue formation. A toll booth operator is seen standing outside the lane, likely managing FASTag or collecting toll charges.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moments later, a heavy commercial truck appears from behind at high speed, with no visible attempt to brake, and slams into the rearmost car. The massive impact pushes the vehicle forward, triggering panic at the toll plaza.

Toll Worker Thrown Onto Truck Bonnet

In the chaos following the collision, the toll worker standing close to the vehicles is struck and violently lifted onto the bonnet of the truck. The video shows the worker clinging to or lying on the bonnet as the truck continues moving forward for a few seconds before slowing down, making the moment especially harrowing.

Eyewitnesses Suspect Speeding Or Intoxication

Eyewitnesses responding to the viral video alleged that the truck was either overspeeding or driven by an intoxicated driver, though official confirmation on the cause is awaited.

Public Outrage Over Highway Safety

Netizens reacting to the footage have demanded strict punishment for the driver and called for enhanced safety measures at toll booths, including stronger barriers and stricter monitoring of heavy vehicles.

According to 2024 data from the Ministry of Road Transport, over 1,200 toll plaza crashes were reported nationwide due to poor driver compliance, highlighting a recurring safety challenge on India’s highways.