 Who Is Jay Ma? The Alleged 'Son Of Richest Man In China' In Viral Video Being Hand-Fed By Bodyguards At Louis Vuitton Cafe
Who Is Jay Ma? The Alleged 'Son Of Richest Man In China' In Viral Video Being Hand-Fed By Bodyguards At Louis Vuitton Cafe

A viral video of influencer Jay Ma being hand-fed at what appears to be a Louis Vuitton cafe has reignited rumours that he’s the “son of the richest man in China.” The claims, however, remain completely unverified. What's publicly known is that Jay Ma is a content creator with a steadily growing presence on Instagram and TikTok.

Aanchal Chaudhary
Updated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
If you've been doomscrolling lately, you've likely stumbled upon the viral clip of a young man reportedly lounging at a Louis Vuitton–style cafe while being hand-fed by his bodyguards. The internet is buzzing with speculation that he’s Jay Ma, the mysterious influencer rumoured to be the “son of the richest man in China”—and and the online frenzy hasn’t slowed down since.

Viral video shows man hand-fed by guards at LV cafe

The clip, now viral across social media platforms, was reportedly reposted on his Instagram handle (@the.internationalkid). It shows Jay Ma seated at a branded table as a guard feeds him a bite of food — an unusual gesture, along with the high-end setting, that sent viewers into a frenzy. Within hours, the video was reposted across major accounts, racking up millions of views and fuelling yet another round of speculation about Jay Ma's alleged billionaire lineage.

The viral moment has only strengthened the rumour that Jay Ma is the “son of China’s richest man,” a narrative that keeps circulating on social media and sparking endless curiosity. Despite its popularity, there’s no solid proof or official confirmation behind the claim. As per International Business Times UK, the speculation seems to stem mainly from Jay’s frequent appearances in ultra-luxurious settings featuring designer cafes, upscale hotels, exclusive fashion shoots, and lavish travel vlogs.

Interestingly, in October, a similar video appeared on his Instagram. In that clip, Jay was seen being served at an upscale restaurant, hand-fed caviar by the chef and staff, and even having his mouth wiped with a stack of cash. The caption on the video claimed, "Jay Ma, son of the richest man in China, spotted in Hong Kong being hand-fed caviar by the chef & staff at the most expensive restaurant on the island."

So who is Jay Ma, really?

What's publicly known is that Jay Ma is a content creator with a steadily growing presence on Instagram and TikTok. His Instagram handle with 480K followers currently showcases lifestyle and fashion content crafted around luxe aesthetics and with the "China's richest man's son" narrative. His bio states, "Foreign exchange student final boss."

While he's widely discussed online, his background remains publicly unknown. With little personal information available and rumours continuously multiplying, Jay Ma has become one of social media’s most intriguing viral figures precisely because no one actually knows who he is.

