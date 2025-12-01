Himachal Pradesh: Massive Bear Falls Inside Empty Water Tank, Rescued By Forest Officials After Long Efforts | WATCH | YouTube @baghatexpressnews

A dramatic wildlife rescue unfolded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district after a massive bear accidentally fell into an empty water tank, leaving it trapped and distressed for hours. The incident came to light when villagers spotted the animal struggling to climb out and immediately alerted the wildlife authorities of the state forest department.

A video of the rescue shows the bear desperately attempting to escape the deep tank, roaring repeatedly as it failed to find a way out. The sheer height and smooth walls of the tank made self-rescue impossible for the animal. Meanwhile, concerned villagers gathered around the site, maintaining a cautious distance while documenting the rare sight on their phones.

Upon receiving the call, forest officials rushed to the spot and launched an operation to safely extract the animal. The rescue reportedly took considerable time due to the size of the bear and the depth of the tank. After multiple attempts and careful coordination to avoid causing panic or injury, the team successfully guided the bear out.

The animal was finally able to get out of the tank, bringing relief to both officials and the villagers who had anxiously watched the rescue efforts.

Forest authorities have urged locals to stay vigilant and immediately report such incidents, highlighting that wild animals often wander near human settlements in search of food or water. They also emphasized the need for protective fencing or covering of open water structures to prevent similar mishaps in wildlife-prone regions. The rescued bear was later seen moving toward the forest area, marking a successful end to a tense situation.