 Dangerous! Tourists Block Path Of 5 Tiger, Click Pictures & Take Selfies From Close Distance At Panna Tiger Reserve -- VIDEO
The video shows that tourists and gypsy drivers took the safari vehicles extremely close to the tiger family, putting everyone’s lives at risk. The tigers appeared disturbed while trying to cross the road. Eventually, they moved past the vehicles and crossed into a grassy area.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Dangerous! Tourists Block Path Of 5 Tiger, Click Pictures & Take Selfies From Close Distance At Panna Tiger Reserve -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A few excited tourists allegedly blocked the path of five Tigers with their gypsies during a safari at Panna Tiger Reserve. They went on clicking pictures and capturing videos, raising major safety concerns.

The incident came to fore through a viral video of them enjoying watching the wild cats from a dangerously close distance, which has left the netizens anxious about tourist safety and park management.

In the video, it can be seen that a group of five tigers appeared on the jungle track during a safari near the Madla Gate. Instead of maintaining distance, several tourist gypsies lined up closely behind one another, blocking the big cats’ path. As the tigers passed so close to the vehicles, some tourists were even seen taking selfies.

Management waiting for tragedy?

Wildlife experts say such behaviour could easily lead to a major accident. They allege that the Panna Tiger Reserve management seems to be waiting for a tragedy to occur before taking serious action.

The guidelines of NTCA ((National Tiger Conservation Authority) stictly mentions that, all tiger reserves must ensure that safari vehicles maintain a minimum safe distance from wild animals. 

Violating these guidelines endangers both tourists and wildlife.

The viral video calls for immediate action and stricter monitoring. It also demands responsible behaviour from both tourists and drivers, during wildlife safaris.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

