World AIDS Day: Experts Call For Stronger Awareness & Prevention Efforts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): World AIDS Day highlights the global fight against HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), a virus that weakens the immune system by destroying essential protective cells.

If untreated, HIV can progress to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), a condition where the body becomes highly vulnerable to infections. While there is no complete cure, early diagnosis and antiretroviral therapy (ART) enable people to live long, healthy and productive lives.

Indore recorded 482 new HIV cases in 2023, with testing crossing 1.66 lakh people. Over the past decade, new cases dropped by 45% while testing rose by 174%. The city has 6,700+ registered patients, with most cases in the 25–34 age group. In 2025, clinicians report a further decline, especially among adults - though youth cases are rising.

MGM Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria |

“The government now provides free HIV treatment and people are benefitting immensely from it. Today, even mothers who are HIV-positive can give birth to healthy babies with proper care and monitoring. My message is simple: stay cautious and aware and do not spread misconceptions.”

- MGM Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria

“Overall cases have declined significantly this year, but we are now seeing more infections among young adults. “Early detection makes management much more effective. There is no permanent cure, but like diabetes, HIV can be controlled well with regular medication. This year, MY Hospital organised a public run and multiple awareness activities across schools, colleges and public spaces to mark World AIDS Day.”

Dr Ashok Thakur, Nodal Officer, Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centre, MY Hospital |

- Dr Ashok Thakur, Nodal Officer, Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centre, MY Hospital

Adding the psychosocial perspective, a senior HIV counsellor with over 15 years of experience shared her observations about modern relationship patterns.

“Today’s dating culture—apps, casual connections and situationships—gives a sense of freedom, but it also increases risk when people ignore clarity and safety. Real freedom comes from informed decisions. Have honest conversations, get tested regularly and protect yourself. A temporary connection should never leave a permanent impact on your life.”

Dr Anupama Chouhan, Counsellor, Shri PC Sethi Civil Hospital |

- Dr Anupama Chouhan, Counsellor, Shri PC Sethi Civil Hospital

KEY PREVENTION & CARE POINTS

• Early HIV testing and timely diagnosis

• Starting ART immediately after detection

• Always using protection

• Maintaining honest communication with partners

• Rejecting stigma and seeking medical help early

CAUSES & COMMON MISCONCEPTIONS

• Unsafe sexual practices

• Sharing contaminated needles or IV equipment

• Unscreened blood transfusions

• Misconception: HIV spreads through touch or shared food (false)

• Misconception: HIV spreads through air or casual contact (false)