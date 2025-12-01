 World AIDS Day: Experts Call For Stronger Awareness & Prevention Efforts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWorld AIDS Day: Experts Call For Stronger Awareness & Prevention Efforts

World AIDS Day: Experts Call For Stronger Awareness & Prevention Efforts

If untreated, HIV can progress to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), a condition where the body becomes highly vulnerable to infections. While there is no complete cure, early diagnosis and antiretroviral therapy (ART) enable people to live long, healthy and productive lives.

Mahima KesharwaniUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
World AIDS Day: Experts Call For Stronger Awareness & Prevention Efforts | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): World AIDS Day highlights the global fight against HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), a virus that weakens the immune system by destroying essential protective cells.

If untreated, HIV can progress to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), a condition where the body becomes highly vulnerable to infections. While there is no complete cure, early diagnosis and antiretroviral therapy (ART) enable people to live long, healthy and productive lives.

Indore recorded 482 new HIV cases in 2023, with testing crossing 1.66 lakh people. Over the past decade, new cases dropped by 45% while testing rose by 174%. The city has 6,700+ registered patients, with most cases in the 25–34 age group. In 2025, clinicians report a further decline, especially among adults - though youth cases are rising.

MGM Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria

MGM Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria |

“The government now provides free HIV treatment and people are benefitting immensely from it. Today, even mothers who are HIV-positive can give birth to healthy babies with proper care and monitoring. My message is simple: stay cautious and aware and do not spread misconceptions.”

FPJ Shorts
Sensex, Nifty Open New Month At New All-Time High, Amid Investor Optimism Around Strong Q2 GDP Growth At 8.2%
Sensex, Nifty Open New Month At New All-Time High, Amid Investor Optimism Around Strong Q2 GDP Growth At 8.2%
'We're Localising Previously Imported UAV-Critical Components': Mumbai-Based Drone Maker Reduces India's Reliance On Foreign Drone Tech
'We're Localising Previously Imported UAV-Critical Components': Mumbai-Based Drone Maker Reduces India's Reliance On Foreign Drone Tech
Tamil Nadu-Based Tax Authority Drops Tax Demand & Penalties Of ₹266.3 Crore On Dalmia Cement
Tamil Nadu-Based Tax Authority Drops Tax Demand & Penalties Of ₹266.3 Crore On Dalmia Cement
Bengaluru-Based Startup Owner Promotes His Brand Mid-Air On IndiGo Flight, Receives Mixed Reactions For His Daring Stunt
Bengaluru-Based Startup Owner Promotes His Brand Mid-Air On IndiGo Flight, Receives Mixed Reactions For His Daring Stunt

- MGM Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria

Read Also
Bhopal News: Hot Air Balloon Expedition Flagged Off; Seeks To Set New Asian Record For The Longest...
article-image

“Overall cases have declined significantly this year, but we are now seeing more infections among young adults. “Early detection makes management much more effective. There is no permanent cure, but like diabetes, HIV can be controlled well with regular medication. This year, MY Hospital organised a public run and multiple awareness activities across schools, colleges and public spaces to mark World AIDS Day.”

Dr Ashok Thakur, Nodal Officer, Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centre, MY Hospital

Dr Ashok Thakur, Nodal Officer, Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centre, MY Hospital |

- Dr Ashok Thakur, Nodal Officer, Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centre, MY Hospital

Adding the psychosocial perspective, a senior HIV counsellor with over 15 years of experience shared her observations about modern relationship patterns.

“Today’s dating culture—apps, casual connections and situationships—gives a sense of freedom, but it also increases risk when people ignore clarity and safety. Real freedom comes from informed decisions. Have honest conversations, get tested regularly and protect yourself. A temporary connection should never leave a permanent impact on your life.”

Dr Anupama Chouhan, Counsellor, Shri PC Sethi Civil Hospital

Dr Anupama Chouhan, Counsellor, Shri PC Sethi Civil Hospital |

- Dr Anupama Chouhan, Counsellor, Shri PC Sethi Civil Hospital

Read Also
World AIDS Day: 54,000 At High Risk Of AIDS In MP, Says NACO Report
article-image

KEY PREVENTION & CARE POINTS

• Early HIV testing and timely diagnosis

• Starting ART immediately after detection

• Always using protection

• Maintaining honest communication with partners

• Rejecting stigma and seeking medical help early

CAUSES & COMMON MISCONCEPTIONS

• Unsafe sexual practices

• Sharing contaminated needles or IV equipment

• Unscreened blood transfusions

• Misconception: HIV spreads through touch or shared food (false)

• Misconception: HIV spreads through air or casual contact (false)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World AIDS Day: Experts Call For Stronger Awareness & Prevention Efforts

World AIDS Day: Experts Call For Stronger Awareness & Prevention Efforts

Bhopal News: Hot Air Balloon Expedition Flagged Off; Seeks To Set New Asian Record For The Longest...

Bhopal News: Hot Air Balloon Expedition Flagged Off; Seeks To Set New Asian Record For The Longest...

Goharganj Rape Case: Accused Shows No Remorse 72 Hours After His Arrest

Goharganj Rape Case: Accused Shows No Remorse 72 Hours After His Arrest

Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate State’s First ‘Geeta Bhavan’ In City On December 1

Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate State’s First ‘Geeta Bhavan’ In City On December 1

World AIDS Day: 54,000 At High Risk Of AIDS In MP, Says NACO Report

World AIDS Day: 54,000 At High Risk Of AIDS In MP, Says NACO Report