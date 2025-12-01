 Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate State’s First ‘Geeta Bhavan’ In City On December 1
article-image
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate State’s First ‘Geeta Bhavan’ In City On December 1 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is going to inaugurate the first-ever Geeta Bhavan in the state marking the celebration of Geeta Jayanti through the commencement of the International Geeta Mahotsav in Indore on Monday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will also attend the event as a special guest.

As part of the festivities, a grand mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita will take place at the Indore Basketball Club at 10 am, where 5,100 devotees will participate in the collective chanting. The formal inauguration of Geeta Bhavan will be held in the evening at 6 pm at the historic Gopal Mandir premises in Rajwada.

The event is expected to attract a large number of citizens, scholars and devotees, making it a significant milestone in promoting the spiritual heritage of the state.

