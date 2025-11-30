 MP News: "Madani Causing Social Unrest", VHP, Bajrang Dal Stage Protest Against Maulana’s Jihad Remark
The right wing leaders accused Madani of provoking Muslim youths and making statements against India and Hindu society. During the demonstration, protesters placed garlanded Madni’s effigy with shoes and later set it ablaze as a protest. The organisations demanded legal action claiming that Madani’s speech was inflammatory and aimed at causing social unrest.

Sunday, November 30, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists on Sunday staged protest at Roshanpura Crossing over alleged controversial remarks, jab-jab zulm hoga, tab-tab jihad hoga” (Whenever there is oppression, there will be jihad”) of Maulana Mahmood Madani. They burned his effigy.

Bajrang Dal leaders alleged that Madani had spoken against Vande Mataram, India and Hindu beliefs. VHP’s regional joint secretary Jitendra Chauhan questioned Madani’s comment. “Madani should inform where this oppression is happening,” he said.

He accused radical elements of attempting to undermine India’s judicial system and national pride, urging Muslim community to distance itself from such voices.

Madani’s address at Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind governing body meeting in Bhopal on Saturday has sparked a row. Madani alleged a rise in hate campaigns against Islam and said the term jihad was being deliberately linked with violence.

