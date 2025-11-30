Goharganj Rape Case: Accused Shows No Remorse 72 Hours After His Arrest |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the horrific sexual assault on six-year-old girl in Raisen has shocked people across the state, the accused Salman showed no remorse or regret for his misdeed even after 72 hours after his arrest.

Salman is currently under treatment at Hamidia Hospital and is lying on the bed with cops keeping strict watch on him. Some police personnel on duty claimed that Salman repeatedly complained about his own pain and gunshot injury in his leg but did not express even a word of regret for the brutality he inflicted on the child. Police said that his expression remained cold and emotionless.

During questioning, Salman revealed that he spent two days doing labour work at Qazi Camp after fleeing the village and sometimes even begged. He survived by eating samosas and kachoris with the money he got.

Police officials said Salman admitted to choosing the minor girl because he saw her as a soft target. He also said he had not expected the matter to escalate or that people would recognise him. Salman used a mask continuously for four days to conceal his identity. He roamed through Bhopal s streets, bus stands and footpaths wearing the mask and slept at different locations each night.

Police officials said the accused was receiving medical treatment under strict surveillance. Once his medical treatment is complete, the investigation and further interrogation will proceed.

Stolen mobile phones still not recovered

Salman fled the village after he sexually assaulted the child and also stole two mobile phones from the house of Rakesh, a tribal resident of the same locality. He sold the phones to someone. However, police are yet to recover the stolen phones. Technical teams have been deployed to help trace them, police officials said.