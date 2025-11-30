MP News: Man Allegedly Gives ‘Triple Talaq’ Over Phone In Gwalior; First Wife Stops Second Marriage | AI Generated Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, late on Saturday night when a woman unexpectedly arrived at her husband’s second wedding and stopped the ceremony.

The woman, Neha Khan, climbed onto the stage and confronted her husband, Zeeshan Mirza, who was attempting to marry for the second time after allegedly pronouncing ‘triple talaq’ over the phone - an act that is illegal.

The incident took place at Mayur Garden Marriage Hall in Bahodapur.

As she was heading to the venue, Neha also informed the police, however, by the time police reached the spot, Zeeshan had already fled. The wedding hall remained in chaos until nearly 1 am.

Neha later filed a complaint at the Bahodapur police station which led to an investigation.

Neha, a resident of Kampoo Eidgah, married Zeeshan on December 17, 2023. Within a month, she says he began beating her and demanding a dowry of ₹1 lakh.

With her father deceased and living only with her mother, Neha alleges that her in-laws exploited her and continuously harassed her.

Neha learned from neighbors that Zeeshan was preparing for a second marriage on Saturday.

When her complaint at Bahodapur police station went unheard, she approached SSP Dharmveer Singh, who immediately ordered action.

Neha then reached the venue, causing the wedding to collapse. The bride’s family also left upon learning the truth.

Neha stated that a dowry harassment case is already registered and counseling attempts have failed.

Notably, Zeeshan’s claimed 'phone talaq' is not legally valid, and with the case pending, he cannot remarry.

Sub-Inspector Atul Singh Chauhan confirmed the ceremony was halted and said further action will follow as per law.