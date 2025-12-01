VIDEO: Virat Kohli Teases Yashasvi Jaiswal For His Salman Khan-like 'Tere Naam' Hairstyle In Hilarious Video

Virat Kohli was the star of the show as India bounced back from disappointment to win the 1st ODI vs South Africa on Sunday. Kohli stroked a sumptuous 135 to power India to a 17-run win. It was Virat's 3rd century in Ranchi and his 52nd overall in ODI cricket.

And while Kohli's classic cover drives and towering sixes have gone viral, so has his Delhi boy gimmicks. In a video, Virat can be seen teasing young Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant were left in absolute splits. Virat likened Jaiswal's hair to Salman Khan' iconic hairstyle in the movie Tere Naam. He even performed the hook step of the song Lagan Lagi.

Virat Kohli smashed a stunning 135 helping India to a 17-run victory in Ranchi. Kohli as has long been the case, controlled the tempo of India's innings to perfection leading them to a 1-0 series lead heading into Raipur. His superb 135 off 120 balls, punctuated by 11 fours and seven sixes, showcased the full range of his class, control and experience.

Kohli has been under intense scrutiny in the media given his game time. The 37-year-old is active only in ODI cricket where his future is being debated. He has eyes on playing the 2027 World Cup.

He will be 38 then and the selectors are keen to discuss his plans for the future. If his batting is any indication, Virat has shown no signs of slowing down despite the lack of game time.