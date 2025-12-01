Tim David Mimics Sunil Narine's Bowling Action During UAE Bulls Vs Aspin Stallions Abu Dhabi T10 League Clash - VIDEO

Tim David Mimics Sunil Narine's Bowling Action During UAE Bulls Vs Aspin Stallions Abu Dhabi T10 League Clash | X

Dubai, December 01: In a hilarious incident during the Abu Dhabi T10 league, Australian cricketer Tim David was seen mimicking West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine's bowling action during the UAE Bulls vs Aspin Stallions clash. The incident left the cricketers on the field and the fans amazed. Tim David had played an entertaining innings during the game and also made the crowd entertain with his bowling action. Surprisingly, Narine is also a part of the UAE Bulls squad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

David Bowls Final Over

The spectators were shocked to see Tim David with the ball in his hands during the game, as he had never been seen bowling. However, he did not miss this opportunity to entertain the fans as he has always entertained them with the bat.

UAE Bulls skipper Keiron Pollard gave the ball to Tim David as they were way ahead in the game in the final over. Afghan all-rounder Karim Janat was on strike when Tim David came to bowl. He conceded only five runs in the over and UAE Bulls sealed the game with a convincing margin of 80 runs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Teammates Amazed

The incident left his teammates Keiron Pollard and Phil Salt in a burst of laughter. As the cameras turned towards Sunil Narine to record his reactions, he remained expressionless like always. However, the other teammates and Tim David himself enjoyed the fun moment in the game.

Fiery Innings

Tim David was named the man of the match for his power-packed innings of 98 runs off just 30 balls. He played the unbeaten knock and missed his century by only two runs in the 10 overs game. He hit 12 sixes and 3 fours with a strike rate of 326.66.

Abu Dhabi T10 Points Table

With the win against Aspin Stallions on November 30, Keiron Pollard-led UAE Bulls have reached in the top 4 in the Abu Dhabi T10 league points table. They have won three and lost four games out of their seven matches with six points in their kitty.