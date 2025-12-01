 'We Can See Him In Tests...': Ravichandran Ashwin Mocks BCCI Selectors After Abhimanyu Easwaran Smashes Ton In SMAT 2025 - VIDEO
In a YouTube video, Ashwin took a veiled dig at the selectors while speaking on Ash Ki Baat with journalist Vimal Kumar. He sarcastically asked the BCCI selectors to consider Abhimanyu for tests as he scored a century in T20 cricket.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Ravichandran Ashwin Mocks BCCI Selectors After Abhimanyu Easwaran Smashes Ton In SMAT 2025 | X | @Rajiv1841

Mumbai, December 01: Former Indian off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin mocked the selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) using the heroic performance by Abhimanyu Easwaran during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 clash against Punjab. The Bengal batter scored a scintillating 130 off just 66 balls against Punjab.

He said, "I am excited for another player, a test incumbent player, who always been spoken about. Abhimanyu Easwaran, now he has scored an 100 in T2O so now we can see him in tests definitely."

The video is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are reacting to it while criticising the selectors. A user said, "Ashwin can roast anyone by his genuine logics if he is in mood." One of the user also shared a list of players who played with Abhimanyu Easwaran and made Team India debut before him, while he is consistently scoring runs in the domestic format.

The list includes players like - Suryakumar Yadav, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan and others. Ashwin poked fun at the Indian Test selection process as he claims that the selectors give preference to white-ball performance for red-ball games.

article-image

Ashwin Openly Supports Abhimanyu

Ravichandran Ashwin came out in support of Abhimanyu Easwaran as he has been continuously ignored by the Team India's test selection committee despite consistent performance in the domestic circuit. An internet user also said, "Ashwin bhai always had Easwaran’s back. Now the stats are screaming—selectors can’t ignore it anymore!”

